BEVERLY — A small group of students and parents on Monday continued to protest the decision for students in grades 7 to 12 to remain home and learn remotely when school begins next month.
Seven people gathered on the sidewalk in front of the school district's administration building on McKay Street in what was their fourth day of protest. Students held signs that read "Education is Essential" and "Remote Learning is Not Learning."
Maureen Robertson, a 17-year-old senior who helped organize the protests, said it's important for students to be in their school building at least one day a week.
"That's all we want, at least one day to go back to school," Robertson said. "We're not asking to go back full-time."
The School Committee voted 5-2 on Friday to adopt a recommendation by Superintendent Suzanne Charochak that students in grades 7 through 12 learn remotely to start the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students in kindergarten through grade 4 will attend school in person five days a week on a modified 8 a.m.-to-noon schedule. Students in grades 5 and 6 will attend school two days per week and learn remotely three days per week.
A small group of students gathered in front of Beverly High School on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to protest the remote-only plan for grades 7 to 12. On Monday they moved to the McKeown building on McKay Street, where the superintendent's office is located.
Sophia Hemsey, another 17-year-old senior who helped organize the protests, said if elementary school students are allowed back in their buildings, the same should apply to the older students.
"Elementary school students are so young. They're not going to be very good about putting masks on," Hemsey said. "High school students know how to keep a mask on. We know what's safe and what's not."
Hemsey said not being in school will particularly affect some seniors who need in-person support in the college application process.
"Not being able to meet with guidance counselors, meet with English teachers face-to-face to work on their essay, could end up affecting them in the long run," she said.
"For me, I just want to be back in the building because I learn better in person," Robertson said. "That's just my learning strategy. I ask a lot of questions. When I was doing a lot of remote learning (when schools shut down last spring), I struggled a lot."
Robertson also said many students rely on talking to their teachers and counselors for their mental health needs. "Some students go to school for an escape," she said.
Assistant Superintendent Dorothy Flaherty praised the students for speaking out, but noted that the School Committee deliberated for 5½ hours on Thursday and into Friday in an attempt to come up with the safest plan possible.
"We're always proud when students advocate for what they believe in and do it well," Flaherty said. "From an assistant superintendent's standpoint it's always great when kids want to come back to school."
Flaherty said there are several reasons why it's safer for elementary school students to return to school than for older students. She said the rate of transmission of COVID-19 is lower for younger students. There are also fewer students in the elementary schools and those students will remain in one classroom, as opposed to high school students changing classes, she said.
"When you think of 1,400 students (at the high school and middle school) vs. several hundred students (in the elementary schools), it's easier to think we can keep the social distancing and safety precautions with the lower number of students," Flaherty said.
Flaherty said the plans for all schools will be constantly evaluated and could change depending on circumstances.
"We're all making decisions based on conditions and the conditions can change, sometimes rapidly," she said.
