BEVERLY — For a small city, Beverly has more than its share of theaters. In the year of the pandemic, that means the pain that has hit the performing arts industry has struck especially hard here.
North Shore Music Theatre, The Cabot Theatre and the Larcom Theatre have all been closed for more than a year now. But the three venues have begun taking tentative steps to reopen at some point in the not-too-distant future.
“We’re excited to get back,” said Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot. “The community needs us. We miss seeing all the restaurants full. When you’ve got all those venues going at the same time downtown Beverly has an incredible buzz.”
Soward said The Cabot is hoping to reopen for movies beginning with “Jaws” on Memorial Day weekend. The 850-seat theater could seat 200 to 250 people under six-foot social-distancing guidelines, he said.
“While 250 is not a lot for a concert event, that is good attendance for a movie,” Soward said. “It looks like Hollywood is going to start releasing movies again in May, so we’re optimistic we should be able to have a nice film program.”
The timeframe for live concerts is longer. Soward said The Cabot will hopefully be able to start holding concerts again in the fall. In the meantime, the theater plans to return its outdoor show program at Hale Farm in Beverly starting with Livingston Taylor on June 12 and running at least until Labor Day.
“We’re hoping that after Labor Day we can begin to program concerts at Cabot again,” he said. “If we can’t do that, we’ll continue at Hale Farm as long as we can.”
In the meantime, The Cabot has taken advantage of the downtime by undertaking a major restoration of its lobby, which is nearly complete. The next step is to restore the historic arch inside the theater.
Soward said the pandemic shutdown has allowed those projects to be done in about a year, as opposed to a couple of years if the theater had been open.
“People are going to be so excited to come back and see what we’ve done,” he said.
Soward said The Cabot, which is a nonprofit, is doing OK financially thanks in part to pandemic assistance money. If the theater gets additional money through the Shuttered Venue Operators grant program, it plans to invest it in installing an elevator, he said.
“We want to invest as much of that money back into the building as we can,” he said.
At the North Shore Music Theatre, the 2021 subscription season, which was scheduled to start in June, has already been flipped to 2022. But the theater is planning to stage “Mamma Mia!” from Oct. 5-17 of this year and “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 2-23.
Owner Bill Hanney said the fact that North Shore Music Theatre is a theater-in-the-round makes it more difficult to adhere to social-distancing restrictions. As of now state rules allow a maximum of 500 people in performing arts venues. North Shore Music Theatre seats 1,500. Hanney said he might be able to hold smaller “Broadway Spotlight” shows starting in July or August.
“I don’t think people want to come back to the theater a month from now,” Hanney said. “We flipped the season for a second time and that’s being received fantastically by our people. They’re breathing a sigh of relief. We told them, ‘You come back when you’re ready.’”
Hanney said most people who have bought tickets are not asking for refunds.
“They’re staying committed,” he said. “They want to support the theater. When I opened it 10 years ago (after the theater had closed) people were so overwhelmed that it got saved and reopened. They don’t want to lose it again.”
At the Larcom Theatre on Wallis Street in downtown Beverly, Don Crowell said he and his wife, Lisa, who own the theater, remain committed to reopening despite the financial hit they’ve taken during the pandemic. As of now the theater is scheduled to reopen for concerts on Sept. 11 with The Eagles Experience.
“We’re struggling, to be honest,” Crowell said. “But we’re going to survive.”
