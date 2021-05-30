BEVERLY — The city of Beverly will holds its annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony on Tuesday, June 1, at 4 p.m. on the lawn of Beverly City Hall at 191 Cabot St.
The ceremony will be hosted by the city’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and by the Beverly Human Rights Committee.
The public is invited to attend. There will be brief remarks by Mayor Mike Cahill; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Abu Toppin; and Human Rights Committee Chair Caja Johnson.
The ceremony will be filmed by BevCam and shown online in the future for those unable to attend.