BEVERLY — A new city councilor and a new School Committee member will be chosen before the end of the month, but don't rush to the polling booth to cast your ballot.
The positions will be selected not by voters, but by the City Council and the School Committee in rare special votes to fill unexpected vacancies on the two boards.
The council is scheduled to interview eight candidates for its Ward 6 seat on Dec. 7 and to vote on the position on Dec. 21. Meanwhile, the council and School Committee are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on Dec. 17 to vote for a new Ward 2 School Committee member.
The votes were made necessary by the upcoming resignations of Ward 6 City Councilor John Frates and Ward 2 School Committee member Kelley Ferretti. Both have announced that they will step down effective Dec. 31, with a year remaining on their two-year terms.
Frates is leaving because he is moving to a new ward in the city, making him ineligible to retain his Ward 6 seat. Ferretti announced in September that she was stepping down due to a "lack of respect and professionalism" on the School Committee.
The city charter stipulates that the candidate who finished second in the previous election would take over in such situations, but both Frates and Ferretti ran unopposed last year. In that case, the charter assigns the City Council will the responsibility of filling its own vacancy, and the School Committee and City Council with the joint responsibility of naming a new School Committee member.
So far eight people have expressed interest in the City Council seat - Derek Beckwith, James Carnazza, Dominic Copeland, Paul Lanzikos, Medley Long III, Dane Poeske, Matt St. Hilaire and Kent Sinclair.
The School Committee has not received any formal letters of interest, according to School Committee President Rachael Abell, but she said seven people have indicated an interest in the position.
City Council President Paul Guanci said the candidates for the Ward 6 position will be given three minutes each to make a presentation to the council at its Dec. 7 meeting. Guanci said he and other councilors will come up with three questions that will be posed to each candidate. Councilors will then have two weeks to consider the matter before voting on Dec. 21.
Guanci said the process will begin with a councilor making a motion to nominate a candidate, which would require a second from another councilor. That would trigger a deliberation and a vote on that candidate. If a majority of councilors vote for that candidate, he is the winner. If not, another nomination will be made and the process will continue until a winner is selected.
Frates is not allowed to vote for his successor, so eight councilors will vote. Guanci said he was unsure at this point what will happen if a vote ends in a tie.
The selection of the Ward 2 School Committee member will follow a similar process, with each candidate making a three-minute presentation at a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council on Dec. 17. A vote will be taken that night.
All of the meetings will be held remotely.
