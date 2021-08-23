BEVERLY — Saturday was just about perfect weather for the return of Beverly's Arts Fest — a free outdoor, family-friendly, festival in downtown Beverly.
The day's events ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., mainly along Cabot Street, and included more than 125 juried fine artists and crafters, free kids’ activities and food trucks. For the 18th Arts Fest, artists — both local and from all over the state — were selling bags, candles, cards, pottery, children’s items, clothing, furniture, glass, home decor, jewelry, paintings, photographs, prints, soap, vintage items and more.
||||