BEVERLY — The Beverly High Class of 2020 performed its last official exercise Sunday as most of its members attended their Senior Celebration.
Under cloudy skies that threatened rain up to the very last minute of the ceremony, when it began to sprinkle then rain, they listened to their class officers, salutatorian and valedictorian reminisce and look ahead.
Class President Anna Colton opened the ceremonies as she recalled how they “had grown together as classmates, teammate ... and friends,” and told them “what an absolute honor it has been go grow up with you all.”
Class Secretary Leilani Jones urged her fellow graduates to “continue to make a positive influence on each others’ lives as you grow.”
The 300 members of the Class of 2020 had come together from many different schools, she said, to form a single new class with a new sense of community, how they studied together, competed together and helped one another.
“We will continue to be positive influence in people’s lives at every opportunity,” she assured the group.
Salutatorian Audrey Veator told the graduates that as they move ahead, they are allowed to become any version of themselves they wish to be.
From this point on, she said, “all we have to fend for ourselves - our character is how hard we work, how we treat other people, with whom we choose to surround ourselves, how we respond to adversity, and, most importantly, our integrity.”
“As the world has made clear in the last several months, what the world does not need is more people gaming the system. It needs people who seek and act the truth ... it is eminently more fulfilling than taking a shortcut.”
“We are the guardians of our own integrity,” she said.
“I don’t feel comfortable proclaiming we all have equal opportunity to proceed however we wish ... It is a universal truth about the human condition: We live in an inequitable society in which race, socio-economic statue, income distribution, sexuality and a number of other factors affect our opportunities.”
Salutatorian Miranda Healey began by recalling how she has “had the privilege by being surrounded by a supportive community all my life, and not everybody has had that experience ... but our BHS community has given us so many opportunities to find ourselves and be ourselves.”
“I have had the privilege of being supported by such communities all my life, but not everyone has that same experience.”
“Far too often, people are faced with destructive, hostile forces of no doing of their own ... and this can be found in even the most innocent and unassuming places, a fact we need to remember and counteract as we move through life.
“Even our BHS community needs constant change ... as students progress through the system, not all are awarded the same opportunities. Testing is emphasized over learning.
“I’ve enjoyed and valued my time here, but BHS is a community that can do better and needs its members to take charge and create change.”
Our community, she continued, “reflects the larger problems in society: a government led by a toxic president that prioritizes military funding and corporate tax breaks over education, health care and ensuring all citizens can have safe, productive lives.”
Racism, she said, “is not a thing of the past, a fact that only becomes clearer as we look at the news and see stories of black men and women being needlessly brutalized by the police.”
Globally, she pointed out, it is clear that women are not treated as equals, and “it is clear that our world is far from perfect. So, as you move on in your lives, she concluded, “I ask you to stay engaged in the community around yourself, but also to be aware of its shortcomings.”
“I wish you luck and look forward to hearing of your successes down the road.”
After that, one by one, 6 feet apart, the members of the Class of 2020 walked across the stage to be announced, receive a senior class gift and the cheers of the audience.
Then, they all tossed their caps into the air, and it began to rain. Now, she said, we will join new communities outside of the neighborhoods, school and city we know so well.
