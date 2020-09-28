PEABODY — Peabody police say a 66-year-old woman was injured Monday morning after crashing her bike into the side of a tractor trailer on Russell Street.
The woman was conscious and alert when first responders arrived, Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said, but she was bleeding and taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. It is unclear how serious her injuries are at this time, Bonaiuto said.
According to Bonaiuto, the woman was riding her bike and attempting to cross Russell Street just after 8 a.m. when she crashed into the side of the truck.
The crash resulted in the closure of Russell Street at 8:04 a.m., but the street was reopened after 11 a.m.
