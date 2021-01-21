BOSTON — Elected officials from Massachusetts reacted with a mix of praise and optimism as Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in Wednesday as the nation's 46th president during a scaled-down ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office amid unprecedented security in Washington, D.C. in the wake of rioting two weeks ago by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, who attended the inaugural ceremonies with her 27-year-old stepson, Thomas, called it a "historic day" and said she believes the Biden-Harris administration will "lead with compassion, expertise and character."
"It took all of us doing our part to get to this historic day, and it will take all of us coming together again to rebuild our nation from this pandemic and weed out the hatred and division that have blanketed our communities," Trahan posted on social media.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, congratulated Biden, Harris and others who she said "helped turn the page and make history today."
"Now, we’ve got a new chance to build a country that works for everyone — and we’ve got to seize that opportunity," Warren posted on Twitter.
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, noted the historical significance of Harris being sworn into office as the first female, Black and South Asian vice president.
"She has shown us all what strong and determined leadership looks like and given little girls around the world an example of what they can achieve," Markey posted on Twitter. "The principles of dignity, honesty, compassion and justice are back in the White House."
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who was highly critical of Trump, congratulated Biden and Harris in a social media post and said he "looks forward to partnering with the new administration on behalf of the people of Massachusetts."
Former Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat, said he was optimistic about the new administration's "ambitious agenda."
"They have listened to a nation who has asked for more, who has asked for big, bold ideas to overcome the historic challenges we face," Patrick wrote on Twitter. "Now, it’s time to get to work."
In his inaugural address, Biden called on Americans to remember those lost to the coronavirus pandemic and to begin to heal after years of divisiveness.
"We shall write an American story of hope not fear, of unity not division, of light not darkness — a story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness," Biden said.
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol cast a long shadow over the ceremony, which was already scaled back because of public health precautions.
Then 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed ahead of the inauguration, and the National Mall, which is normally packed with revelers during presidential inaugurations, was closed to the public for security and health concerns.
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Melrose, the assistant House speaker, said the Biden administration will move the country beyond the divisions and "bring solutions and an end to the great suffering afflicting our nation, from the devastation wrought by the pandemic to the deep pains of injustice."
"Our work begins to rebuild a stronger, more just America where every family has a fair shot and where every person is treated with dignity and respect," she said.
Trump left the White House Wednesday morning, hours before Biden was sworn into office, forgoing the tradition of attending the incoming president’s inauguration.
He spoke briefly at a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, thanking supporters and his family, and ticking off a list of accomplishments in the past four years. He also wished the incoming administration well.
Jim Lyons, chairman of the state Republican Party, issued a statement on Wednesday that didn't mention Biden but praised Trump for "keeping his promises."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||