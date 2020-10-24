Big hurdles ahead for Salem's tour groups

SALEM — Some of the local businesses hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic have been dealing with increased regulation for years. And things are only getting harder.
The city's walking tour companies are still dealing with limits established earlier in the pandemic as, all around them, businesses have not only reopened, but expanded their capacities and efforts to salvage what would've been a historic year for tourism in Salem.
On Wednesday, Mayor Kim Driscoll announced a series of steps officials are taking to deter crowds on the final two weekends of October. Steps include encouraging businesses to close at 8 p.m. this weekend and ordering them to close at the same time next weekend. City parking lots and garages will largely be unavailable for visitor parking, and commuter trains will be skipping the Salem stop when traveling outbound from Boston from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 24, 25 and 31.
The announcement to prohibit businesses from running past 8 p.m. on the final weekend of October, however, has created a new level of problems for Salem tour companies.
"That's the time when most of the night tours begin," said Lara Fury, owner of Black Cat Tours. "'It's only two hours' — it may seem like that to someone on the outside, but during that two hours, we're sending out the majority of our tours for the day."
City officials and Salem's tour groups have a complicated relationship. In recent years, officials have written ordinances aimed at reforming the city's tour guide rules, and they've largely been motivated by out-of-the-area companies that don't play by the rules — no licenses, no respect for historical sites, no adherence to group size limits, fake stories or ones with embellished facts, etc. As those conversations played out, local companies fought to protect themselves as defenders of the city and adherents to the rules.
But for those companies, the announcements Wednesday made a bad situation in 2020 worse.
"Our first reaction, all of us, was a little bit of shock," Fury said, referencing the Salem Tours Association, a group of businesses that represent the Salem-based tour groups. "By the time the actual message came out, no one had contacted any of the tours. That's the real issue with that. We were all scrambling."
This year has been devastating for tour companies. Since rules allowed them to reopen earlier in the year, they've been capped at 10 people per group to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, indoor museums and attractions — operations deemed less safe than an outdoors-only tour group — have had their capacities upgraded as conditions have improved, while the tour companies are still capped at 10 people per group.
"We've basically made less than 20 percent of what we'd make in a season," Fury said, "and that's unlivable."
Giovanni Alabiso, owner of Salem Historical Tours, estimated that he's made about a third of what he would normally make in any other year.
"I only started turning a profit in September," Alabiso said. "I've been breaking even most of the year — paying my employees, keeping them running."
But then there's the issue of restrictions on the remaining part of the season and, Alabiso argued, mixed messaging from city leaders saying everything in Salem is canceled.
Officials had made the announcements due to unprecedented visitor turnout and day-trippers coming to the city without plans, clogging up major throughways and creating unsafe situations in places like the often crammed Pedestrian Mall.
"The events that were canceled were the parade, fireworks, Mayor's Night Out, Haunted Harmonies and all that stuff," Alabiso said. "You can still come to Salem."
But now, many customers are canceling whatever reservations they had. Alabiso highlighted one example of a person who called to cancel a tour they booked for 1 p.m. on a Tuesday.
"All the emails, the phone calls... the phone doesn't stop ringing," he said. "Before, it was people asking, 'Do you have any tours?' Now, the calls are, 'You're still running? Can I get a refund?'"
Several tour companies have already tried to shift fully booked tours to areas outside the city's business curfew on the final weekend. City officials have said tour companies could operate past 8 p.m. on those nights, according to Fury, just not in Salem's B1 or B5 zones, which covers all of downtown's "central business" district and a portion of Derby Street nearest the House of the Seven Gables.
"There are some companies that I've spoken to that have said, 'I can't do it. There's nothing outside of that area that I'm able to access,'" Fury said. "The one concession we're asking from the city is some lifting of restrictions on a few residential streets — namely Howard Street, so we can talk about the (Howard Street) Cemetery, Old Salem Jail, etc. We're all last-minute scrambling to make sense of a new route so we can not disappoint our guests."
Driscoll said she understands the concerns about the final two weeks, but "in the same vein, there's a lot of sacrifices going on to keep everybody healthy and safe during October, and it's really hard to differentiate if you allow a tour guide."
The question then becomes, 'Why are you closing a restaurant? And why can't you engage in another activity?'" said Driscoll. "For us, it's important to not have anybody out on the street on Halloween night — and that's everybody."
That's an argument Fury said she understands.
"We're happy to have any concession made from the city, because we appreciate how much work they're putting into all of this, and all the feedback they've had to take from every angle," she said. "We're grateful the city was willing to have this communication with us."
That said, Fury fears what happens after Oct. 31.
"Right now, the main tour association in Salem is such a good group, amazing characters," she said. "I don't want to lose any of them, because nobody knows what'll take their place."
