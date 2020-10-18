MARBLEHEAD — A woman in her 30s was flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road Saturday afternoon.
The woman was unconscious and had suffered a head injury, according to Marblehead police.
The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. and led to the roadway, a major thoroughfare through the town, being closed down for a couple of hours while a state police crash reconstruction team and Marblehead police conducted an investigation.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, said she had no updates on the victim's condition or cause of the crash as of Sunday evening.
