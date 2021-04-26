Bike-share program barely clears Salem council

SALEM — The City Council narrowly approved a $50,000 payment buying into a regional bike-share program.
Councilors voted 6-5 Thursday to contribute to a $320,000 plan that would launch Bluebikes, a Boston-based rideshare network owned by Lyft, in Salem.
The system will replace what was previously available through Zagster, a ride-sharing company that had both bike and electric scooter rentals in Salem prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has since dissolved.
Bluebikes is different from Zagster, however, in that it's costing the city more per year and operates differently. For example, rented bikes must be returned to a station at the end of a ride, and the bikes and stations are owned by the city. The company handles maintenance, repairs, distribution and snow removal.
The discussion heavily focused on the fact that the contract between Salem and Bluebikes isn't yet available. Wisteria Street resident Steve Kapantais said the matter should go back to committee for review.
"It's apparent there's a rush to get Bluebikes in place, and it's moving so fast that this body is willing to allow a $545,000 expense on 50 bikes and eight racks before anyone can review the contract," Kapantais said. "Send this back to committee so the contract can be presented and reviewed by the residents before you agree to spend $545,000 on a bike program."
There's also dispute over the total cost figure. When the program was proposed last month, city officials said the total needed now was $320,000 — including $200,000 from a state grant, $55,000 from BlueCross BlueShield and $15,000 from North Shore Medical Center. That meant the city had to contribute the remaining $50,000 to launch the program.
The $545,000 figure Kapantais referred to includes the estimated annual cost of the program — $75,000 — over three years, as explained by Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble during the meeting. The Zagster program cost the city about $40,000 per year, in part because of its different structure and technology.
"We're being asked to invest $545,000 as a start over the next three years — and more if we're going to buy bicycles (to expand the program) and more if we're going to go beyond three years — (to) give that money to a private company and let them run a bicycle rental program in Salem where they keep the profit," Dibble said. "I'm at a loss. Why are we even entertaining this?"
"I do agree, it's a lot of money," said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy. "But I also believe it serves a greater public good, and I'll be supporting it."
Ward 6 Councilor Meg Riccardi said the city shouldn't be looking for "a return on investment."
"It should be a service we provide to our residents," Riccardi said. "It's time to move on this and get the bikes ready. It's springtime."
Advocates of the program said Bluebikes' contracts with other communities are generally similar, and that the city pays attorneys to review contracts before they are agreed upon.
"We asked to see the most recent contract from the city of Everett. Did you read it?" McCarthy said, responding to Dibble. "The contract with Everett spells out everything you've just asked, and nowhere in the contract with Everett does it say they get proceeds from it."
After a motion to send the proposal back to committee failed, the council voted 6-5 to approve the program. Councilors Ty Hapworth, McCarthy, Patti Morsillo, Riccardi, Josh Turiel and Christine Madore supported the program.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||