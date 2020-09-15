TOPSFIELD — Sean and Candice Ward, the owners of the wedding and event space Peirce Farm at Witch Hill, said not only have they not had an income in months due to COVID-19, but many couples that had planned to wed on the property are asking for their money back.
“To make it more difficult for us and all the other wedding professionals out there, we still have bills to pay,” Sean Ward said. “We still have to keep the lights on. We still have to maintain the building. We still have to pay property taxes ad there has been nothing coming in.”
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem) and state Reps. Thomas Walsh, D-Peabody, and Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, wrote a bill they hope will help small-business owners like the Wards. They announced their intent to bring the bill to the state Legislature on Monday outside the 19th century barn at Peirce Farm.
If passed, the bill would allow businesses prohibited from reopening until Phase IV of the state's reopening plan to apply for property tax abatements, or help from the government, during any fiscal quarter of the year.
Typically, businesses cannot apply for tax abatements until the second quarter of the fiscal year, which begins in January. Businesses unable to open until Phase IV include bars, nightclubs and large event spaces like Peirce Farm.
According to the bill, the state would be liable for the taxes not paid to individual municipalities as a result of the tax abatements.
“If we are going to mandate they be closed, we need to step up as a state and help them through this time that they are closed and not getting any revenue they would normally get,” said Hill.
Businesses would only be eligible to apply for tax abatements up to 90 days after the governor ends his March 10 declaration of a state of emergency.
“We think this is a fair way of helping them, and we think it's something that should be accepted by the Legislature,” Hill said.
Walsh said he believes that in the grand scheme of things, this bill is a relatively small favor to offer wedding venues and other Phase IV businesses.
“I think the important thing to keep in mind about these venues is they are small businesses,” he said as the Wards shook their head in agreement. “They have put in their personal savings and made such a huge investment of their own money, and sometimes their houses are on the line, everything they have.”
Not only did he put his own personal savings into Peirce Farm, Sean Ward said, but he also used money from his father, brother and cousin to get the business up and running.
“Financially and emotionally, to see our entire wedding year canceled,” Sean Ward said shaking his head.
Ward said it’s been particularly difficult to have to call couples and tell them their wedding can’t happen at Peirce Farm on the day they originally planned. He said it’s been a “six month terrible process of calling couples and destroying their dreams and breaking their hearts.”
Some couples opted to cancel their plans with Peirce Farm all together, Ward said.
“Earlier in the closure, there was a lot more patience and understanding and couples were willing to reschedule their weddings, and we worked with them to do that,” Ward said. “The further we get into these restrictions, and because of changes in surrounding states, people have started deciding, ‘I'm just going to go to New Hampshire and get married.’ A lot of them are much less understanding with us, and we’ve seen people asking for money back and threatening lawsuits.”
Ward said he decided to call up his local legislators when he realized he wasn’t allowed to apply for tax abatements in order to offset some of the financial stress caused by the pandemic.
“I always thought reaching out to the government was a big deal, but its not,” he said, adding that he’s been pleasantly surprised by how helpful Lovely, Hill and Walsh have been in their efforts to help his and other Phase IV businesses.
“We are all local people. We live here. We want our businesses to succeed,” Walsh said.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
