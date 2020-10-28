SALEM — The owners of a Salem arcade and restaurant that was allowed to partially re-open, days after filing a federal lawsuit last month, are heading back to court, this time over a provision in a COVID-19 business relief program that ties aid to dropping their suit.
Bit Bar says in a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court that when it went to apply for a grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, it discovered that one of the conditions was that it could not be a party to any litigation against the state or city in which they are doing business.
That effectively shuts out Bit Bar, or any other small business that filed suit over the governor’s state of emergency declaration and the phased re-opening, along with any business having any sort of legal dispute with the government — a violation of the First Amendment’s right to redress grievances, said Marc Randazza, the attorney representing the business.
“How do you say in a free republic ‘the government will give you this benefit as long as you do not have the audacity to exercise your First Amendment rights against the government?’” Randazza said.
While Gov. Charlie Baker did move arcades back to the categories of businesses allowed to re-open under phase three of his four-phase re-opening plan a week after the first lawsuit, Randazza is pressing forward with that case.
The Baker Administration has filed a motion seeking to dismiss the original complaint as being moot; Randazza said he believes there are still important issues to be addressed and has filed oppositions.
“Our position on that is, look, when the government comes out and declares by royal decree, ‘this is what will happen,’ and we sue him and he says ‘I have a new royal decree,’ what are we going to do when he comes out tomorrow and says, ‘I have another new decree?’”
But in order to obtain COVID-19 small business relief, he said his client would be forced to drop the question.
“Can you imagine if they only offered you disaster aid if they were allowed to quarter troops in your home?” asked Randazza.
He said he cannot find any information on how the condition ended up in the law or anything specifically linking it to current litigation against the governor by his client or any others. But he said the restriction could also hurt businesses involved in other types of disputes with the government. And he sees other issues with the restrictions on certain types of businesses, such as barring firearms dealers from obtaining grants, though that’s not part of the complaint.
In the suit, Bit Bar says it is “ironic” that other arcades can apply — arcades that are now open only as a result of Bit Bar’s efforts last month.
And while the business is doing well at the moment, the months of lost revenue earlier this year, and concerns about a new spike in COVID-19 cases that could lead to further shutdowns “could lead to Bit Bar going out of business entirely,” the complaint says.
Efforts to reach someone at the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, which is a quasi-governmental authority, were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
