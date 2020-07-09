PEABODY — Like other venues on the North Shore, Peabody's Black Box Theater had to shut in mid-March in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, the state's Phase 3 reopening means it will not be business as usual as the theater tries to do some business.
Normally, at this time of year, the black box theater, located in the former post office building in what is now Northeast Arc's Community ArcWorks Community Art Center, would be a venue for Salem Film Fest, which has gone virtual this year.
However, the Black Box did not go entirely dark, as it was the scene of Peabody's Virtual Backyard Pride Party on June 27.
"We are in the process of doing marketing and advertising to do small event weddings and birthday parties," said Tim Brown, Northeast Arc's director of innovation and strategy. Northeast Arc is a nonprofit that provides services to those with disabilities across Massachusetts.
Phase 3 allowed for indoor movie theaters and outdoor theaters and venues to reopen July 6, but indoor theaters and performances will have to remain closed for now.
Instead, Brown said they are focused on small weddings, parties or events. It's begin enough so it can host 24 people, Brown said. They can also accommodate business meetings.
The theater can also provide food service, with Northeast Arc's Breaking Grounds cafe at 67 Main St. reopening last week. The cafe's new hours are 7 to 2 p.m. The cafe has a dual mission of serving as a training center for those with disabilities to become food-service workers, and Brown said they expect training to resume next week. The cafe may also expand its hours and outdoor seating when the person being trained is brought on board.
