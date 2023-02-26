Salem United, Inc., held its first Black Diaspora History Month at the Old Salem Town Hall, which culminated with a Black Business Pop-Up Market Place this weekend. Salem United partnered with the City of Salem Arts & Culture for the celebration of Black History Month with live music, game nights, video Black History Tours, Black authors and more. For more information on Salem United, check out www.salemunitedinc.org.

