BOXFORD — State police, along with Boxford and Topsfield fire departments found themselves with more business than they could easily handle early Sunday morning when traffic began to pick up on Interstate 95.
Starting at roughly 9 a.m., after a light rain fell in the area, much of the interstate running through Boxford was coated in a thin layer of black ice.
Drivers on both sides of the highway suddenly found themselves unable to control their vehicles as they began to slide and spin uncontrollably.
No numbers were available as of late afternoon Sunday, although the Topsfield Fire Department tweeted that “dozens of vehicles were off the road on Route 95 in Boxford.”
At that point however, no serious accidents or injuries had been reported, and the road surfaces had been treated and the roadway was cleared.
State troopers in the western part of the state, from the Sturbridge, Leominster and Holden barracks were also responding to multiple crashes.