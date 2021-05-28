Board imposes delay on demolition of historic house

BEVERLY — The Beverly Historic District Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to impose a one-year delay on the demolition of a historic house at 47 Cabot St.
The commission voted 4-0 in two separate votes that the house is both historically significant and “preferably preserved.” The owner would be free to knock down the building after the delay expires, but the hope is that a solution can be found that will preserve the building, commission chairman Bill Finch said.
“We’ve certainly seen developers change their mind and say, ‘Now I realize this is an important building,’” Finch said.
The building in question was constructed in 1837 and is listed as a contributing building in the Fish Flake Hill National Register District. It's now owned by the Ward family, which runs Ward’s Florist and Greenhouse. The house is surrounded by the business on three sides, and Greg Ward said the space is needed for more parking.
The Wards bought the building at auction in 2018 with the help of a $775,000 loan from a company created by officials with Beverly Crossing, a developer that has built several apartment buildings on Rantoul Street. The Wards have said the company was interested in possibly developing the property at some point but have said that is no longer the case.
Seven members of the public spoke at the meeting in opposition to demolishing the building. Two letters of opposition were also read into the record, including one by Historic Beverly board president Lincoln Williams.
Williams wrote that Historic Beverly is “deeply concerned” about the building being demolished, saying it would “say something negative about Beverly itself.”
“It’s an important part of Beverly’s heritage and should be preserved,” Williams wrote.
Finch said the Greek Revival-style building was built by Israel Stone and is similar to one built by his brother, James Stone, on the opposite corner. The brothers were fishermen and merchants who owned three ships, Finch said.
If 47 Cabot St. were saved and restored, Finch said it would combine with the other building to offer a “somewhat stunning entry to the city” on lower Cabot Street.
Some residents questioned Ward about how much more parking the business needs. “With all due respect, as a neighbor I notice that their parking is oftentimes wide open,” Carrie Pshedesky said.
Ward said the current parking lot has about 16 to 18 spaces, many of which are taken up by employees and delivery vehicles. He said employees use the lot because some of the street parking is restricted to residents.
“It doesn’t leave a lot of room for retail customers,” he said.
Haskell Street resident Fay Salt, who is a trustee of Historic Beverly, said she is a descendent of the family that lived in the house for generations. She said the house “ignited my love of historic architecture.” She noted that the house is “one-eighth of a mile” from the Fish Flake Hill Historic District.
“I call this area mariners row,” she said. “It’s a who’s who of Beverly’s historic names and faces. So many of these houses are already gone. They’re gone forever. I wonder when will the destruction of our historic properties and streetscapes end?”
Lovett Street resident Emma Basso pointed out that four families live in the house right now, at a time when affordable housing is difficult to find.
“People will be out of a home if this building gets demolished,” she said.
Miranda Siemasko, an attorney representing the Wards, said the family did not object to the one-year demolition delay. No members of the public spoke in support of demolition.
“The Wards are certainly appreciative and sensitive to the feelings of the community and the board members with respect to this property,” Siemasko said. “They also have a long-standing interest in the community and this business and feel this is the best way for them to proceed.”
Atlantic Avenue resident Domenico Eramo asked Ward if he would be open to removing the large addition on the back of the house to make room for parking, while preserving the historic part of the building.
“I’m open-minded and obviously there’s a year to think about it,” Ward said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.