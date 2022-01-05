BEVERLY — The Board of Health voted Wednesday night to reimpose an indoor mask mandate for at least four weeks in an effort to fight the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
The order, which the board passed by a 2-1 vote, will require people to wear face coverings in all indoor public places in Beverly. The mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.
Board member Dr. Justin Jordan said he realized that a mandate is an “extreme measure,” but noted that the number of COVID cases is rising “exponentially.” He recommended the four-week time period, with the board revisiting the mandate at that point to decide if it needs to be extended.
“Putting a time limitation on the mandate rather than having it open-ended hopefully might provide less displeasure for those who are against the mandate,” Jordan said.
Jordan and William Alpine voted in favor of the mandate, while Sue Higgins voted against it. Higgins instead recommended that the board issue a “public health advisory” urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks, and stay home when sick, but that got voted down.
“I’m in favor of vaccinations. I’m in favor of masking. I’m just not in favor of mandating,” Higgins said. “I think we’re going too far with this.”
Higgins said the vaccination rate in Beverly is high, and the omicron variant that is fueling the surge is less severe.
“Are we at the point where this is becoming more like the cold or the flu?,” she asked.
The meeting came a week after the Board of Health was forced to call off a meeting when members of the public who are opposed to a mandate took over the on-line meeting by refusing the stop talking.
Wednesday night’s meeting had no such controversy. The public was required to register to attend the meeting and to sign up to speak. Speakers were given two minutes and were muted if they went over.
Twelve members of the public spoke, with six in favor of a mask mandate and six opposed. Prospect Street resident Mary Reilly spoke in favor, saying, “Nobody likes wearing masks, but I don’t want to get infected by either Omicron or Delta, and I don’t want to infect others.”
Reilly said she was “less likely” to enter a business that does not have a mask mandate in place. As for the issue of personal freedom, she said, “Please consider your impact on others. The faster we take precautions, the faster we’ll get out of this COVID mess.”
Kathleen Donnellan said she opposed the mask mandate, calling it “onerous” for businesses and “dangerous” for people who are exercising, especially children. The mandate requires mask wearing in fitness centers and health clubs, including during “strenuous activity.”
“Let’s not make business owners the mask police again,” Donnellan said. “I trust that the good people of Beverly understand their own relative risks.”
Kendra Hewitt, who owns In8 Wellness Center in Beverly, said she is considering moving her business elsewhere because of how COVID is being handled.
“People’s own Constitutional rights and personal responsibility have been denied,” she said.
Mayor Mike Cahill spoke in favor of the mask mandate, calling it a “necessary step” in the face of the omicron surge. Cahill said 50 people were in Beverly Hospital on Wednesday, 12 of them Beverly residents. He said those numbers are approaching those during two earlier peaks, in April of 2020 and January of 2021.
Cahill pointed out that trash pickup has been delayed in Beverly this week because a high number of workers for the city’s trash hauler have COVID.
“The ability to deliver these core services are being undermined by the spread,” he said.
Cahill said the city does not expect business owners to enforce the mask mandate. When a mandate was in effect at the start of the pandemic, he said, police and health workers went from business to business educating people on the rule.
“We would hope businesses would not feel that burden of being asked to enforce it,” Cahill said.
The mandate applies to everyone in Beverly ages 2 and above in all indoor public spaces, with exceptions for medical conditions. According to the order, the mandate includes, but is not limited to, restaurants, retail establishments, bars, performance venues, social clubs, event spaces, lodgings, places of religious worship, funeral homes, grocery stores, pharmacies, and municipal buildings, including schools.
