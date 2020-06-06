The waters are open for business — and it's starting to look like it.
After an unusual start to the boating season due to COVID-19, activity on the water is starting to pick up while state officials ready for the next phase of reopening Massachusetts.
"A number of people whose employment was affected early on in this had the time to work on their boats, so we had seen an increase in small boat activity earlier in the season," Beverly harbormaster Daniel McPherson said. "Now things are starting to come back to normal numbers on all types of boats."
There are restrictions on who can occupy what types of boats packed into the state's phased reopening, according to Salem Harbormaster Bill McHugh.
As announced on May 18, the latest guidance allows boats to operate with no more than 10 people on board. Recreational boating is permitted so long as "only persons from the same household should be together on a boat at one time," the state's guidance reads.
The guidance also further restricts "groups of persons from multiple households" from being "on boat ramps, docks, piers, etc., and all users shall practice strict social distancing."
Boat ramp use is also allowed, with a list of restrictions for coastal and in-land ramps that prohibit things like "fishing tournaments, derbies or any type of gathering." Loitering on ramps "or use of ramps for any activity other than launching boats" is also barred for the time being.
"People still need to use caution," McHugh said.
"People are absolutely looking for an outlet, and with boating, it's easy to social distance when you're boating," he added. "We're hoping people just enjoy themselves responsibly and follow the directives for social distancing and things like that."
But there's a danger there too, according to McHugh. While the weather has been nice, it has also been windy — and that could create problems when the waters aren't as occupied as they normally are.
"There's less reporting parties out there right now. The patrol boats can only be in a number of places at any time," McHugh said. "People need to be extra vigilant and follow best practices."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||