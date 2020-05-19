ROCKPORT — A Gloucester woman was found dead in a Rockport quarry Friday evening.
The state police dive team recovered the body of Elizabeth Duff, 54, from Little Parker Pit Quarry off Rowe Avenue in Rockport, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office. At the time of publication, no foul play is suspected.
Duff was reported missing earlier in the day to Gloucester Police. Around 8 p.m., Rockport Police found Duff's car, containing some personal belongings, parked near the quarry.
Officers contacted the DA's office shortly after to assist in searching the quarry for Duff.
Duff's body was later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's office. The DA's office confirmed an autopsy is being performed.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.