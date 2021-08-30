LAWRENCE — The body of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario was returned to U.S. soil on Sunday with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and family members solemnly waiting.
Rosario, 25, of Lawrence, was killed last Thursday in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for a “dignified transfer” movement, a military ritual of receiving the remains of fallen troops killed in foreign combat.
Rosario's sister, Rosalinda Rosario, 21, said after the family was notified of Johanny's death on Thursday, the Marines then made arrangements for them to travel to Delaware to receive the remains.
Meanwhile, in Lawrence, the details for Rosario's escort home and funeral were still being arranged and were not made public, officials said.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said he was told it could several days before Rosario is escorted back to the city. Her escort is expected to include local and state police, Lawrence firefighters and more.
Rosalinda Rosario, in an interview on Saturday, said, in addition to the tragic killing, the family was also facing eviction from their North Lawrence apartment.
She said the family needs a three bedroom apartment and has a section 8 voucher. On Sunday, in the wake of the eviction news, State Rep. Frank Moran said he was contacted by an organization willing to pay the family's rent for the next six months. Heal Lawrence, a Lawrence non-profit founded a decade ago to help fire victims, said it also planned to help the fallen soldiers family.
Donations to Heal Lawrence can be made through its website, heallawrence.org.
Rosario, a supply chief whose goal was to become a social worker to protect children from abuse, was among members of the U.S. military screening Afghans fleeing the Taliban when a suicide bomb exploded outside the Abbey Gate at the main airport in Kabul on Thursday.
The attack killed 13 service members, including Rosario.
Eleven of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a Navy sailor and one an Army soldier.
Rosalinda Rosario said her sister was someone who was “always nice to everybody” and willing to lend emotional support, advice or a hand when necessary.
She described her as beautiful, driven, focused, and always striving to accomplish more.
“She was just the best person. She was my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people,” she said.
Johanny Rosario graduated from Lawrence High School’s math, science and technology school in 2014 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. Her sister said she was working to earn her bachelor’s degree.
Rosario’s sister said she had been moved to work with children in need after watching a Netflix docuseries on Gabriel Fernandez, an 8-year-old California boy murdered in 2013 after being tortured by his mother and her boyfriend.
Rosario served in the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s Task Force 51. A military social media post in May lauded her work as a supply chief who handled administrative functions including procurement and accounting of unit equipment.
She had a boyfriend, according to her sister. “The love was still there,” she said. “It was just the distance.”
Rosario had also adopted a rescue dog, named Lena, which her sister now hopes to bring back to Lawrence, noting it and some messages are all she has left.
||||