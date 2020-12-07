DANVERS —The bookkeeper of a Danvers tree removal and landscaping company was charged in connection with making false statements to the company’s insurer in order to pay lower insurance premiums, according to the state Attorney General’s office.
Barbara Marsan, 66, of Bradford, was indicted by an Essex County Grand Jury on Monday and charged with five counts of worker’s compensation insurance fraud, four counts of larceny over $250, and one count of larceny over $1,200, the statement said.
Marsen allegedly told an insurer for Alvelo Enterprises LLC that the company engaged primarily in landscaping work, according to the Attorney General's office. But the majority of Alvelo's work is tree removal and pruning services. Those services are considered higher risk than landscaping and carry a higher insurance premium.
The Attorney General’s Office alleges that Marsan’s claims, which took place from 2014 to 2018, fraudulently allowed the company to avoid paying $100,575 in insurance premiums.
Marsan will be arraigned on the charges in Essex Superior Court at a later date.
This case was referred to the Attorney General's Office by the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts, according to the statement.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.