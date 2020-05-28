BEVERLY — There's nothing more inviting on a hot summer day than the sand, sun and surf of your local beach. And there's nothing less inviting than a police cruiser, yellow tape, and a sign saying "beach closed."
That was the scene Thursday at Rice's Beach in Beverly. A day after police kicked off hundreds of people for not following safety rules, the small beach next to Lynch Park was shut down by the city until further notice.
The closure came as some local communities struggle to monitor the crowds that have flocked to beaches in the first week of their reopening under Gov. Charlie Baker's plan during the coronavirus pandemic. Police in Swampscott also had to remove some people from beaches on Wednesday because they were not keeping a safe distance, Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said Swampscott is also prepared to close beaches if people continue to disregard the rules.
"We want people to enjoy these beaches, but if they can't social distance we will not tolerate that," Fitzgerald said. "We've lost 100,000 lives because of COVID-9. It's a crisis of incredible magnitude. We don't want to have to shut the beaches down because a few people have a devil-may-care attitude."
Fitzgerald said Swampscott has blocked about half of the public parking spaces at the town's beaches in order to cut down on the number of beach-goers. Police and firefighters are monitoring the beaches to make sure people comply with the guidelines issued by Gov. Charlie Baker, he said.
Those guidelines include keeping a distance of 6 feet or more at all times; setting up towels at least 12 feet apart; gathering in groups no larger than 10; and not playing any organized ball games like volleyball and spikeball. If people cannot keep 6 feet apart they should wear a face covering.
Fitzgerald said several groups of teenagers and young adults had been gathering in groups larger than 10 at the town's beaches.
"We also have a lot of great kids that were following safety protocols," he said. "I hate to characterize this as a widespread issue. But we have some young adults who if they're going to enjoy the beach are going to have to get with the program. These are areas where we could have a mass spreading event or we could have a super-spreader who could ruin a lot of lives."
Not every community is having problems. The mayor's office in Salem has not received any calls regarding beaches, according to Dominick Pangallo, Mayor Kim Driscoll's chief of staff.
Salem police Chief Mary Butler said beach-goers have generally been keeping their distance and staying in groups of under 10 people. It could become more difficult for people to stay apart as the weather warms and more people visit beaches at the Willows, Winter Island and Forest River, she said.
Ipswich Town Manager Anthony Marino said his office also has not received any complaints. Visitors to Crane Beach, which is owned by The Trustees, are being limited to 500 cars per day, which helps to prevent over-crowding. The town is restricting parking at Pavilion Beach to residents only.
"So far, so good," Marino said.
In addition to closing Rice's Beach, the city of Beverly on Thursday began restricting parking to residents only at Lynch Park, Dane Street Beach and Obear Park.
The new restrictions, combined with the overcast weather, seemed to greatly reduce the number of visitors at Lynch Park. There were only about 25 cars in the parking lot at noon, whereas the lot had been full the previous few days. Dane Street Beach, where people can park on the street, was more crowded.
At Rice's, two people had the beach all to themselves. Pat Avigian of Beverly and Dylan Holden of Peabody, both 22, said they had walked over from Lynch Park, which is possible at low tide. They didn't see the police cruiser and yellow tape at the entrance to Rice's Beach on Ober Street.
"If they want us gone, we'll gladly move over," Avigian said.
