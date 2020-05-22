BEVERLY — As more people rely on financial assistance and food assistance programs in the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis, organizations like Beverly Bootstraps are busier than ever.
Heather Johnston, the nonprofit's donor relations director, says that given the increase in food visits and deliveries for the organization's food pantry, as well as the cancellation of both the Post Office food drive earlier this month and Bootstraps' planned food drive at Market Basket in June, they will host a drive-thru food drive instead next weekend.
The drive-thru will be open for food donations Saturday, May 30, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 35 Park St.
In order to donate, enter the lot from the Wallis Street entrance, then just pull up to the building and pop your trunk. The staff will get the food out for you.
Bootstraps says the items it needs most now are: peanut butter, tuna fish, canned chicken, soup, pasta, sauce, rice, canned vegetables, mac and cheese, canned fruit, cereal and kids' snacks (individual packs).
||||