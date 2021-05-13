Bowen announces candidacy for Beverly City Council at-large

BEVERLY — Another candidate has taken out nomination papers to run for City Council at-large.
Hannah Bowen, a policy advocate and nonprofit director, announced her candidacy on Saturday. She will be competing for one of the three at-large seats on the City Council.
Bowen moved to Beverly in 2018 and has become involved in the community as a member of the Ward 2 Civic Association and the Beverly Charter Review Committee, a group convened every 10 years to review the city's system of government.
"There is so much our local government can do to meet this community's needs, especially after the year we've just experienced," Bowen said in a press release. "I feel lucky to be in a position right now where I have the capacity, energy, and skills to contribute as part of the group we elect to the City Council."
Bowen grew up in Swampscott and graduated from Swampscott High School in 1999. She graduated from Yale University and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and served as a Peace Corps volunteer after college.
Bowen said she has professional experience as a policy advocate and leader of cross-sector partnerships on issues including global health, access to information, and sustainable investing. She is the director of events and communications for the Intentional Endowments Network, which works to strengthen a movement of institutional investors shifting capital toward an equitable, sustainable economy, according to her LinkedIn page.
Bowen, who lives on Thorndike Street, is one of four candidates who have taken out nomination papers for councilor at-large. The others are incumbent Julie Flowers, Euplio Marciano and Brendan Sweeney.
City Council President Paul Guanci has announced that he will not run for reelection. At-large councilor Tim Flaherty has said he does plan to run again.
All six incumbent ward councilors have taken out papers for reelection — Todd Rotondo in Ward 1, Estelle Rand in Ward 2, Stacy Ames in Ward 3, Scott Houseman in Ward 4, Kathleen Feldman in Ward 5, and Dominic Copeland in Ward 6.
The only challenger for a ward councilor seat so far is Sonning Road resident Richard Tabbut in Ward 3.
Candidates have until Aug. 6 to take out nomination papers. The preliminary election, if necessary, would be Sept. 21. The final election is Nov. 2.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||