MIDDLETON — The owner of a Middleton boxing gym and fitness center has been charged with engaging in multiple schemes to fraudulently obtain pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced late last week.
Daniel “Danny” Olivar, 43, of Lynnfield, who opened Sonny’s Boxing and Fitness in July of 2020, was arrested Thursday morning and made an initial appearance that afternoon in U.S. District Court.
Prosecutors allege that Olivar sought a $150,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and a $20,000 in Payroll Protection Program loan using falsified tax documents showing income for the gym in 2019 and early 2020 — when it wasn’t yet open.
Under the CARES Act, those loans would be forgiven as long as the applicant certified that the funds had been used to keep a business operating and pay employees.
He’s also charged with fraudulently collecting nearly $34,000 in unemployment benefits by claiming he’d been laid off from Gold’s Gym, but failing to disclose that he was earning income running his business.
Olivar pleaded not guilty to four counts of wire fraud, and was released without bond, according to the case docket. He’s scheduled to be back in court Jan. 10. Among the conditions of his release set by Judge Judith Dein is that Olivar not apply for any loans while the case is pending.
“Mr. Olivar is a dedicated and respected businessman, we look forward to addressing these allegations in court,” Olivar’s attorney, Carmine Lepore, said Friday.
Prosecutors allege in the indictment that on Aug. 3, less than a month after incorporating the business, Olivar applied for a $150,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration.
That program required businesses to have been open by Feb. 1, 2020, and that owners report revenues and expenses from the prior 12 months.
The loan was initially approved, but when it hit Olivar’s account at Rockland Trust, the bank started raising questions and asked for more information, according to the indictment.
Subsequently, Olivar had his 2019 income tax return amended to show purported gross revenues of $463,142 for 2019, when, prosecutors note, the business wasn’t even open. He submitted that paperwork to the bank.
In March, 2021, Olivar sought PPP loans through TD Bank. This time, prosecutors say, he claimed the gym earned $374,484 in revenue during 2020, which prosecutors say was an inflated figure. He was approved for a $20,832 loan.
Within 10 days of hitting his account, Olivar had made $13,700 in cash withdrawals, then transferred the remaining $6,000 to an account in the name of the business, prosecutors allege.
In the third scheme, prosecutors say Olivar claimed $33,806 in unemployment benefits between Oct. 14, 2020 and Sept. 8, 2021.
Wire fraud carries up to a 20-year prison term. Prosecutors also included a forfeiture claim in their charging documents.
Olivar’s gym, which is located on South Main Street (Route 114) in Middleton, was the subject of a Salem News feature story in July, where Olivar described the facility’s slogan, “We not me.”
The case is one of a growing number of prosecutions for what turned out to be significant amounts of fraud involving various CARES Act programs.
Last year the Justice Department created a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to coordinate investigations and prosecutions of suspected fraud.
They encourage anyone with information about suspected CARES Act or other pandemic relief fraud to report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or by going to an online complaint form that can be found at justice.gov.
