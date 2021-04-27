BEVERLY — In 2017, Matt Smith and his wife, Abby Hillinger, experienced the worst that could happen to expecting parents when Abby, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, gave birth to a stillborn baby.
The loss of their daughter, Melody, devastated the couple and prompted Matt Smith to leave his job as a production manager with a craft beer company.
“I was having a really hard time in my life,” he said.
Smith began spending lots of time at his home brewing system in the shed behind his house in Beverly, working on multiple versions of a recipe until he was satisfied enough to try to sell it commercially. He named the beer "Melody Maker."
Smith said he sold the beer, a New England pale ale, to local stores and it quickly sold out. He brewed another batch, and it sold out again. Now, what started as part of the healing process in the wake of his daughter’s death has turned into a full-time business called Wandering Soul Beer Company.
Smith said he sold 700 barrels worth of beer in 2020, the equivalent of thousands of cases.
“I was really going to brew that first batch of ‘Melody Maker’ to have a legacy for Melody,” he said. “I didn’t know if this would be a business. I didn’t know if the beer would be good.”
Smith said he’s grateful that he’s been able to turn his beer-making hobby into a full-time job. But more importantly, he’s using his success to share his story about losing a child, and hopefully help others who have gone through similar tragedy.
Smith said he donates a portion of the sales of “Melody Maker” to Resolve New England, a group that helps families struggling with pregnancy loss and infertility. And as his story has spread, he’s heard from others who have reached out to him about losing a child.
“I’m a stranger to these people, but there’s a link or a connection in a shared experience,” he said. “It’s paved the way for some honest conversation. There’s just a transparency there to try to be genuine and authentic with what I’m doing.”
Smith has given his other beers names that he hopes are uplifting or inspiring — a double IPA called “Things We Don’t Say;” a New England pale ale called “Bend, Don’t Break;” an imperial stout called “From The Wreckage.” A Belgian wheat ale, “Young Mouse,” is dedicated to his nephew, who has a rare genetic disorder. A portion of those profits will be donated to an organization called FamiliesSCN2A, Smith said.
Smith said creating stories behind each beer is another way to help him heal.
“I’ve been basically grieving the whole time I’ve been running Wandering Soul,” he said. “Seeing the business grow and take shape, obviously it doesn’t take the place of having Melody here. But it feels like there’s a part of her that’s with me. It’s allowed me to process the grief and heal from it.”
The Smiths now have a 2-year-old daughter, Willow. And Abby, who is taking a break from her job as an eighth-grade teacher at Manchester Essex Regional Middle School, is expecting another child at any time.
Ben Garry, co-owner of Old Planters Brewing Company in Beverly, said he has been struck by the “passion and purpose” that Smith brings to his work. The two companies have collaborated on several beers.
“He’s just a really sincere, genuine, good soul,” Garry said. “With me having three kids, I can’t even fathom what he’s gone through. What he’s done is a great tribute to his daughter.”
