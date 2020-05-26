Bringing joy to others through his trumpet playing 

BEVERLY — As a long-time trumpet player, Jay Daly has performed at the likes of Symphony Hall, the Colonial Theatre and Tanglewood. Locally, he's best known as the lead trumpet player at North Shore Music Theatre.
Now, with the coronavirus pandemic having silenced his regular gigs, he's decided to bring his talents right to your house.
Daly has started offering what he calls "drive-by birthday trumpet grams." Last week he drove to two houses in Beverly and played "Happy Birthday" on his trumpet, one without ever leaving his car. On Saturday, he performed on the sidewalk outside the Girdler House, a retirement home for women in Beverly.
"It's given me a chance to play, and play in front of people, which I've missed so much," Daly said. "It just makes me feel so good."
Daly, 63, has been playing the trumpet most of his life. Since 1991 he's worked as the personnel manager for the pit orchestra at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, hiring the musicians and playing all the trumpet parts himself. He's often called upon to play for national touring shows when they come to Boston.
Daly said he realized how much he missed performing live on Easter Sunday, a day that he usually plays the trumpet at churches. With churches shut down due to the pandemic, he instead went to Lynch Park in Beverly and began playing church tunes and jazz standards to an empty field.
"The trumpet is a the perfect social distancing instrument because people can hear you from a long ways away," he said. "All of a sudden, there were about 300 people on that big lawn in front me. It showed me that people seem to be craving live music."
Daly did his first drive-by performance last week as a birthday surprise for a friend of his 9-year-old daughter. When the girl's mother sent him a video of his performance, he posted it on his Facebook page and started getting requests for similar shows.
On Saturday, Daly stood on the sidewalk outside the Girdler House in Beverly and played a robust "Happy Birthday" for 91-year-old Priscilla Rowand. As she watched from the porch, he played two more songs, "Stardust" by Hoagy Carmichael and "You Made Me Love You," made popular by Harry James.
Daly was hired for the job by Rowand's daughter, Candy Melanson, who knows Daly from her job as a parking attendant at North Shore Music Theatre.
"My mother loves music and I know how popular Jay is," Melanson said. "He's got such a heart of gold."
Daly said he is not charging a set price for the drive-by performances, just asking people to pay whatever they can afford.
"It's a chance to perform and I love it," he said.
