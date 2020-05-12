PEABODY — Police say the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't stopping a pair of Peabody brothers from peddling drugs, so it wasn't going to stop detectives from getting a search warrant and then arresting the two early Tuesday morning.
Brothers Ryan Martino, 20, and Joseph Martino, 22, are now facing charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, among other charges, as a result of the 5:30 a.m. search of their apartment at 114 Foster St.
Peabody police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said detectives wore masks and gloves during the search, then took steps to decontaminate their clothing and shoes after the arrests.
"We take very seriously the harm that illegal drug sales are causing to our communities," said Bonaiuto. "Police work is inherently dangerous."
The search turned up 2.3 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that is many times more potent than heroin, said Bonaiuto. Both brothers are also charged with possession of the class E drug Seroquel. Ryan Martino is also charged with possession of a class B drug, Suboxone, after police found four doses, and two additional class E drugs — Trazodone (for five pills found) and Gabapentin (after police found 41 1/2 pills).
Police also found several hundred dollars in cash, two scales, a phone, a ledger, ibuprofen that was being used to dilute or "cut" the drugs, and packaging materials, said Bonaiuto.
Both men were arraigned by telephone later Tuesday in Peabody District Court by Judge James Barretto, who set bail at $7,500 for Ryan Martino and $500 for Joseph Martino.
Bonaiuto said the investigation, which is ongoing, began about two months ago after police received reports of suspicious activity in the area.
Detectives oversaw several undercover purchases of drugs, then obtained a search warrant on Monday afternoon, he said.
