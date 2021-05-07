In one sense, Dianne Bucco has just traded elected offices in Wenham.
Bucco, who had been the town clerk — an elected position in Wenham — for six years but left recently to take a job as Manchester's town clerk, was also the lone candidate on the ballot Thursday for Board of Selectmen in the Annual Town Election.
She received 321 votes and will take the seat vacated by John Clemenzi, who resigned in January in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him from a town employee and a fellow town official. Clemenzi's term was due to expire May 6.
Jack Wilhelm, who had been the selectmen chairman, also abruptly resigned in January amid a public outcry over his handling of the allegations against Clemenzi. A special election was held April 8 to fill his seat, along with a new town clerk, and that saw Catherine Harrison return to the board, where she had previously served two terms.
There were no contested races on the ballot Thursday in Wenham's election, which saw Roger Smerage elected as Moderator, Diane Dixon to the Water Commission and Martha Carr to the Wenham Housing Authority.
John Bucco was re-elected to the Board of Assessors, Gerald Donnellan the Board of Health, Ann Weeks on the Planning Board, and Suzanne Thomas on the Wenham Housing Authority, all incumbents.
In Hamilton, which also held its Annual Town Election on Thursday, selectmen Shawn Farrell and William Olson both won new three-year terms on the board, fending off a challenge from Brian Shaw, who trailed Olson by just 11 votes.
A debt exclusion ballot question for Town Hall renovations was soundly defeated, on a 442-511 vote. There were no other contested races on the ballot.
Incumbents William Bowler was elected to a new term as Moderator, Steven Ozahowski to the Board of Assessors, Sherryl Leonard on the Hamilton Housing Authority, and Frederick Mitchell to the Planning Board along with Jonathan Poore taking an open seat on the board.
Meanwhile, Julia Campbell and Jennifer Carr claimed two open seats on the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School Committee, and Dianne Johnson was re-elected to the Hamilton Wenham Library Trustees with Cara Fauci taking an open seat.