Budd pushes for civil legal aid funding

SALEM — In her first comments on a public policy issue since taking on the role, Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd called on legislators to approve a $6 million funding increase for civil legal aid services in Massachusetts at a time when the need is greater than ever.
"The tragic events of the past year have focused our attention on the many inequities in our society," Budd said during the first virtual "Walk to the Hill" event Wednesday, re-dubbed "Talk to the Hill" in light of the program's remote nature.
While people facing criminal charges are entitled under the constitution to legal representation in court, the law makes no similar provision for most types of civil proceedings.
Those proceedings range from a small claims court dispute with a credit card company to life altering proceedings such as evictions or foreclosures to termination of parental rights. Yet many people who cannot afford lawyers end up unrepresented when their case goes before a magistrate or judge.
"The pandemic has created unprecedented disruptions in employment, education, child care and everyday life, and the resulting hardships have fallen most heavily on those who can least afford them," said Budd, in particular communities of color.
Budd, who grew up in Peabody and attended Peabody High School before her family moved in her senior year, picked up a long-running tradition of her predecessor, the late Chief Justice Ralph Gants.
Louis Tompos, the chairman of the Equal Justice Coalition, introduced a video tribute to Gants, calling him "a tireless advocate for civil legal aid and those it serves."
Budd was among a number of speakers at the event, which was hosted by the Equal Justice Coalition, a group that includes the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation, the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Boston Bar Association, to advocate for an increase in next year's budget.
The program also included the stories of individuals who were helped by legal aid programs. A U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan facing retaliation by a landlord explained how his lawyer helped protect his rights and negotiate an agreement that could put him on a path to home ownership. A woman who was persuaded by her employer to take unpaid leave under the Family Medical Leave Act when her child's school shut down due to the pandemic shared her story of how an attorney helped her when her job was eliminated before she could return.
Budd cited data from the federal Legal Services Corporation, more than half of the clients receiving civil legal services through publicly-funded programs are people of color. "If we are truly committed to eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in our society, one of the simplest steps that we can take toward that goal is to make it possible for more people to receive legal aid," she said.
Currently, legal services organizations are still forced to turn away more than half of those who seek their help, she said.
Attorney General Maura Healey also addressed the participants, saying the pandemic has brought "unprecedented challenges."
Her office receives thousands of calls each year from people needing help with matters like evictions or trying to obtain unemployment assistance. The need has only grown, Healey said, as a result of the pandemic.
"This public health crisis has shut down our small businesses and left our workers, students, tenants struggling so much," said Healey. "It's had this devastating effect on our economy and left so many people behind as it's revealed and exacerbated the disparities, particularly the racial disparities, that exist within our population."
