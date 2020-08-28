BEVERLY — They could be the next Greta Gerwig or Jordan Peele.
Students from across the North Shore are wrapping up a weeklong filmmaking program at The Cabot theater.
In the course, run through FC Academy, students learned scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills. To practice their skills, the students spent the week writing, shooting and editing a film in a genre of their choosing.
Films created by students who took part in the academy's courses throughout the summer, including the one in Beverly, will be shown during a special movie night at the Kowloon Drive-In on Route 1 in Saugus. The event takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $35 per car in advance, $45 at the door, and are available at filmmakerscollab.org/events.
All final projects are also eligible for submission into the Boston International Kids Film Festival, scheduled for this November.
