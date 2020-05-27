BOSTON — Cities and towns spent more than $700,000 on early-voting costs in the recent presidential primary that should have been picked up by the state, according to state Auditor Suzanne Bump.
On Wednesday, Bump said the state should reimburse local governments for the expenses, which included hiring extra election workers and longer hours at polling stations during the Feb. 24-28 early voting period preceding the March 3 "Super Tuesday" election.
Following the elections, Bump's office surveyed city and town clerks to tally the expense from early voting and found that some expenses — such as overtime for regular employees or the cost of added election workers — "constituted an unfunded mandate, thus requiring reimbursement from the commonwealth."
More than 190,000 of the state's 4.5 million registered voters cast ballots during the early voting period, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office.
Early voting in Massachusetts was first unveiled three years ago, ahead of the 2016 presidential election, as a way to expand accessibility and increase turnout.
More than 1 million people, or about 21% of the electorate at the time, cast ballots before Election Day that year.
Since 2006, cities and towns have been reimbursed for more than $2 million for their early voting expenses, according to Bump's office.
Bump said the flexibility of early voting but says the convenience has come at a price — in part because of a law that requires communities to establish and staff early voting locations.
Meanwhile, Galvin and state lawmakers are looking to expand early voting to municipal and state primary elections, including the 2020 presidential election.
Local election clerks have complained that adding early voting to primaries will stretch their limited resources even further.
Besides, local election officials say, early voting has done little to boost overall turnout.
In a letter to lawmakers, Bump urged them to be "mindful" of early voting costs to local governments, and called on the Legislature to set up a dedicated funding source for early voting.
"Early voting has already proven to be a valuable addition to our democratic processes," Bump wrote. "Establishing a formal procedure to fund the expenses incurred by our municipalities will make it that much stronger."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Early voting money
Haverhill $4,953
Andover $4,752
Lawrence $4,437
North Andover $4,752
Beverly $3,655
Salem $6,015
Swampscott $1,842
Ipswich $3,704
Middleton $4,602
Danvers $2,322
Amesbury $2,212
Newburyport $2,099
Gloucester $463
Peabody $6,410
West Newbury $1,385
Hamilton $2,660
Salisbury $1,482
Manchester $858
Methuen $2,000
Newbury $498
Wenham $465
Rockport $368
Rowley $363
Essex $312
Total statewide $727,169
Source: State Treasurer Deb Goldberg's office