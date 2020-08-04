PEABODY — The call came in to Peabody police from a dumbfounded driver about 1:55 Sunday afternoon about a white car virtually bouncing off multiple other vehicles as he sped up Route 1 north.
He told police the car, a Hyundai Tucson, with Massachusetts plates, struck multiple cars before crashing in the vicinity of the Residence Inn in Danvers. State police noted later, that the Hyundai had hit three other vehicles as well as eight guardrail posts before coming to a stop.
Troopers, who arrived on the scene moments later, found four vehicles along the side of the road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 51-year-old Saugus man was high on drugs.
Because he sustained several non life-threatening injuries at the end of his wild ride, the driver was transported directly to Beverly Hospital without being arrested.
He will be summoned to court on eight separate charges:
— Operating under the influence of drugs, 3rd offense;
— Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;
— Operating under the influence on a suspended license;
— Operating under the influence on a revoked license;
— Marked lanes violations;
— Speeding
— Leaving the scene of a property-damage accident;
— Possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
One of the three other drivers, a 76-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.
According to Peabody police, one of the drivers had a dash cam in his vehicle and and they were seeking to obtain the footage.
