SALEM — If you want to burn incense, one of the first things you'll need, even before matches, is something to burn it in.
An incense burner is best, but an ashtray, a saucer, maybe even a glass will do, as long as it comes between the smoldering stick of incense and whatever flammable there might be in the area — such as a window sill.
That's precisely what Deputy Fire Chief Keith Pelletier found Wednesday when he arrived on the scene of a smoky fire in an upstairs bedroom of a multifamily Hathorne Street home.
Engines 1, 4 and Ladder 2, under Deputy Pelletier's command, were alerted to a fire at 20 Hathorne St., at 4:51 p.m., and arrived on scene at 4:53. What they saw was smoke pouring from beneath the eves of the mansard roof on one side of the house.
"It looked a lot worse than it was," the deputy said.
The firefighters were directed to the third floor, and promptly located the source of the fire, primarily in and around a bedroom window.
The occupant was still in the room, desperately using a fan to try to blow out the flames.
He later told firefighters the fire started after he left a lighted incense stick on the wooden sill. The fire had quickly gotten into the wall, causing the smoke that was seen from outside.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they spread to any more of the house.
Damages were confined largely to the one bedroom, and other occupants were able to return to their apartments.
No one was injured, and firefighters returned to their quarters within the hour.
