SALEM — A trio of vehicles had to be towed this week from what has become a controversial traffic circle downtown, in incidents that officials chalk up to driver error.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, two public transportation buses and a car ended up getting stuck in temporary gutter-like channels in a roundabout that's under construction at the intersection of Chestnut, Norman, and Summer streets, confirmed Dave Knowlton, Salem's public works director.
According to reports by neighbors in the area, the latest incident occurred around 6 a.m. and it took more than three hours later for the bus to be finally freed from its entanglement.
The incidents have renewed discussion over the safety of the roundabout, which existed as a temporary pilot project that began in early 2019. Many residents have decried the replacement of the prior four-way-stop intersection and suggested it's a threat to pedestrians, but officials — and other residents — also support the roundabout and say it has made things safer for all users of the intersection.
Crews are working to make the changes into a circle permanent. That includes stone curbing, islands to protect pedestrians in crosswalks, and a raised center island with a concrete ramp that allows larger vehicles — buses, fire engines, etc. — to drive up and over the center island if necessary to turn left.
Going into Thursday, the asphalt and curbing was in, but separating them was an empty 6- to 10-inch channel that will soon be filled with concrete. That concrete will become the ramp to the center island, according to Knowlton.
The drivers overnight "weren't paying attention and they got too close to it, and one of the tires dropped in," Knowlton said. "It's a construction-related issue, and (crews are) out there now working with the police to figure out how to detour and keep vehicles from using that roundabout."
Salem police Lt. John Burke said the detour involves vehicles traveling south on Summer Street and, once they hit the roundabout, attempting to turn left onto Norman Street toward Washington Street. Instead, for now, they'll drive straight and stay on Summer Street, and then turn left onto Gedney Street, which comes out between the U.S. Post Office and Steve's Quality Market by Riley Plaza.
The detour will be changed back once the concrete ramp is completed, Burke said. Knowlton estimates that to be about a week, possibly longer.
"They're going to set up cones and barriers to do that," Knowlton said. "We really can't have people making those left turns in the traffic circles."
