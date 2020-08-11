People
Marcy Brown of Peabody, resident service coordinator at Peter Sanborn Reading, has achieved Certified Resident Services Coordinator status through the Massachusetts Association of Resident Service Coordinators and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Resident service coordinators are integral members of the property management team in housing, acting as links between residents and community-based services to improve quality of life.
Dr. Charles Ho has joined the staff of Pain Modulation Associates in Danvers and Gloucester and Pain Management Centers of New England in Newburyport. Ho has been practicing anesthesiology and pain medicine for almost 20 years. Board-certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine, he earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He also received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He is on staff at Northeast Health System (Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals) in Beverly.
Jean Woodley has joined Hancock Associates, a civil engineering firm in Danvers, as accounts receivable manager. Woodley is responsible for preparing monthly billing, contract management, project review, and project reconciliation and coordinating with project managers. Woodley has 20 years of experience in accounts receivables, the last 12 with a civil engineering firm in North Carolina.
Milestones
Root, the Salem-based nonprofit that trains underserved youth in the culinary arts through their Shetland Park cafe and catering operations, has been named Best Caterer by readers of North Shore Magazine’s Best of the North Shore competition.
