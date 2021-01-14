To get serious about diversity and equity, businesses have to start at the top.
That was the message from business leaders Wednesday at a virtual North Shore Chamber of Commerce forum on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
The event heard from a panel of local business leaders — a college president, bank executive and insurance company diversity officer — who have championed equity in their respective companies. They often offered the same advice.
“We have a board of directors who’s led by a person of color,” said Kathleen Henry, an executive vice president and general counsel at Eastern Bank. “Middle management has a huge role to play in moving the needle here, because they’re hiring, but they aren’t privy to some of the strategic conversations going on. Diversity, equity and inclusion for us starts at our boards, and that’s a really important factor for us. It just gives the whole movement lift.”
North Shore Community College interim President Nate Bryant said diversity needs representation in every discussion. That’s why the college created its chief diversity officer position.
“You need someone in the room where decisions are being made, so when decisions are being made, someone is looking at it through the lens of DEI,” Bryant said, using the acronym for diversity, equity and inclusion. “They also have to be at the big table.”
But the job doesn’t fall on one position. Really, several are needed throughout the chain of command, according to Bryant.
“It’s a big job, trying to solve the world’s big problems,” Bryant said. “You need diversity champions, and these champions have to represent different divisions, different unions, different departments and different working groups.”
Dean Murray, chief diversity officer at Electric Insurance, outlined his company’s efforts. That includes a team of eight inclusion and diversity champions, with two champions responsible for each of four pillars as part of a company-wide mission to boost diversity.
There isn’t much of an excuse for not doing the work at this point, according to Quincy Miller, president and vice chairman of Eastern Bank. That’s because demographics are shifting in the working world.
“Many of us still think of millennials as teenagers, college kids without a lot of money,” Miller said. “They’re 21 to 40 years old right now. They’re more progressive and are committed, and have more of a social justice mindset than any previous generation, and they really care about the brands they do business with, and they want to see those companies present their values.”
In fact, branding is a big part of it. As Murray explained, programs like Electric’s “EIC For Everyone” diversity initiative makes the efforts a critical part of workplace culture.
“Make your approach unique to your business if you can brand it,” he said.
“The uniqueness is important,” added Darren Ambler, chairperson of the Chamber board, “because that’s what is going to drive engagement in the activities. You’ve got to appeal to your audience.”
