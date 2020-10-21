WENHAM — A Wenham man who owns several Revere businesses has been charged by federal prosecutors with tax and mail fraud in an alleged scheme to pay workers "under the table."
Ralph Caruso, who owns Caruso Equipment Company, Caruso Construction and Equipment Company Inc., Northgate Recycling Company Inc., and Circle Trucking, and 50% of City Rentals LLC, was charged by information Friday with seven counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns and four counts of mail fraud, according to court papers.
Caruso, 71, is expected to waive indictment in the case, according to court papers.
Prosecutors allege that Caruso had payroll accounts at several area banks, but also kept an account at a credit union solely for the purpose of paying workers unreported income, or "under the table," to avoid taxes and workers compensation premiums.
The time frame covered by the complaint is from 2007 to 2016.
Prosecutors allege that Caruso also under-reported the number of employees to insurance companies that provided his workers compensation coverage.
An information is a charging mechanism generally used by federal prosecutors when a defendant in a case has already worked out an agreement to waive indictment and plead guilty in a case.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||