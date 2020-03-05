BEVERLY – An undercover operation by Beverly police resulted in four businesses being penalized Thursday night for serving alcohol to a minor.
Fuloon Restaurant, A&B Burgers, The Indo and Corner Variety were all caught serving alcohol to an 18-year-male on the same night, Feb. 21, Police Lt. William Page told the Beverly License Board during a hearing at City Hall.
All four had their liquor licenses suspended by the board for three days, but only one of them – Corner Variety – actually had its suspension imposed.
Corner Variety will lose its liquor license for two days, on March 15 and 16. The others will not serve their suspensions unless they get in trouble again.
Board members cited the fact that this was Corner Variety's second violation, the other coming in 2012. It was the first violation for the other three businesses.
Page told the License Board that the Beverly Police Department applied for a federal grant to conduct the undercover operation after hearing an unsubstantiated report that a 16-year-old girl had been served alcohol at a Beverly establishment and had passed out.
Page said the 18-year-old male who was hired by the police department to help conduct the operation was not asked for an ID by any of the four businesses.
License Board member John Roccio, a retired Beverly police lieutenant, called the fact that none of the businesses checked ID's "troubling."
"That tells me that a lot more are going by the boards," Roccio said.
Page said the four businesses that were caught were the first four that the 18-year-old went to that night. Page said he suspects that other businesses were then notified that the operation was in progress, because when he and the 18-year-old showed up at the next business, a variety store, "They wouldn't let us in the door."
Page said police will conduct more operations in the future, but will not notify businesses of any violations until the operation is over to prevent other businesses from getting a heads-up.
All four businesses acknowledged that their employees did not ask the 18-year-old for an ID. Wein Lin, who runs Fuloon Restaurant at 214 Cabot St., said he was the one who served the minor. He said the 18-year-old looked older, but also said he made a mistake.
"It was more than a mistake," Roccio said.
Bill Quinn, a lawyer representing A&B Burgers and owner Thomas Holland, said the employee who served the minor has been fired and staff training has been increased.
"Mr. Holland has held licenses in Massachusetts for over 16 years and he's never had an infraction," Quinn told the board. He called A&B Burgers, located at 206 Cabot St., a "family-type restaurant" and a "credit to the community."
Michael Coen of The Indo, an Irish-American pub at 298 Cabot St., said the business has bought a card reader to check ID's "so this doesn't happen again."
"We're very sorry," he said.
"We see this as a wake-up call," said Steven Murphy, Coen's business partner.
At Corner Variety, located at 84 Hale St., Page said an employee sold the 18-year-old a six-pack of beer.
Tom Alexander, an attorney representing Corner Variety, said the business is a "true mom-and-pop" run by the husband-and-wife team of Steve and Jackie Chon. He said they have had trouble finding employees and are now running the store by themselves.
"They're very hard-working," Alexander said. "I live nearby and it's a true asset to the neighborhood."
"This is an anomaly," he said of the violation. "They're very unhappy and embarrassed by it."
Board chairman Richard Kelley said he was "not unsympathetic," but said that serving a minor a six-pack could be viewed as a more serious violation than a bartender serving one drink.
"You have to make sure that (your employees) are carrying out their responsibilities," he said to Jackie Chon, who attended the hearing.
Kelley and Roccio said Corner Variety merited a more serious punishment than the others because it was the business's second violation. They handed out a three-day suspension, but with only two days to be served.
