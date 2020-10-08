DANVERS — Route 1 northbound, north of Lowell Street, was shut down for about two hours Thursday morning after a utility work crew doing improvements near Route 114 struck a natural gas main, causing a major gas leak, officials said.
Traffic from the northbound side, where the accident occurred, was being diverted off the highway at the Lowell Street exit in Peabody, starting at 11:28 a.m. state police said.
The line that was ruptured was capped just before 1 p.m., two hours after it was first reported, and, at 12:50 p.m., all northbound traffic resumed except for the right travel lane, state police said.
The work was taking place on Route 1 near a Costco and TGI Fridays, near the ramp to Route 114, in Danvers. Those two businesses, as well as the Hardcover restaurant, were evacuated as a precaution, state police said.
According to National Grid, 19 customers in the area were affected by the gas shutoff, with the majority being commercial.
Danvers fire crews and representatives of National Grid were at the scene, according to the Danvers fire department.
State police said in a tweet no injuries had been reported.
Crews were expected to remain at the scene until the leak was fully repaired, state police said.
A spokesman for National Grid told the Salem News, at about 7 p.m., repairs were still in progress, but they expected to complete the job well before morning. State police detail cruisers are on site and expected to remain until the work is complete.
