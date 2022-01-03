PEABODY — The first Monday of the new year brought a lot of communities together for a packed day of inaugural ceremonies throughout the North Shore.
Peabody held its organizational exercises at 7 p.m. Monday, beyond press deadline. Salem and Beverly held their own ceremonies earlier in the day.
Peabody’s ceremony saw the coming together of the City Council, School Committee, Municipal Light Commission and Trustees of the Peabody Institute Library for all recently elected members to be sworn in.
The event also saw a bit of patriotic muscle from the Peabody Veteran’s Memorial High School’s Chorale and Concert bands throughout the event.
For more coverage of this event, visit SalemNews.com.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.