BEVERLY — The city is set to restart construction on Cabot Street, a major road project that has taken a toll on downtown businesses that are also reeling from the pandemic.
Department of Public Services and Engineering Commissioner Mike Collins said work is scheduled to begin this week in preparation for the grinding and paving of the section of the street from Pond to Federal streets. The project should take about a month, he said.
"What we're trying to do first and foremost is not put anybody out of business," Collins said. "We're carefully trying to plan it so we have as minimal impact on businesses as possible."
The Cabot Street road project began in March 2019 and is now entering its third year. It involves a total reconstruction of the street from Pond to Bow streets, in the heart of the downtown business district, including new sidewalks, lighting and trees.
The project was delayed first due to problems fixing water pipes below the street, and then again by the pandemic. The city paused the project last fall in order to not interfere with the outdoor dining that helped restaurants get through the pandemic.
Now that the final paving is scheduled to begin, the city is switching to a faster process than originally planned in order to again cause less disruption to businesses, Collins said. Instead of "full depth reconstruction," the city will grind off only the top 3 or 4 inches of asphalt before adding a new layer. Collins said the change will speed up the work and require fewer road closures.
"It's always better if you can put in a first-class base like we did on Rantoul Street, but I don't think we can in good conscience close the road when these businesses are trying to get their feet back under them," Collins said. "Hopefully we can be in an out of there certainly in less than a month, depending on the weather."
Collins said the final paving of the section between Federal and Bow streets won't take place until next year, due to a National Grid gas main replacement project in that area. That will extend the Cabot Street project into a fourth year.
The total cost of the project will be about $1.5 million, according to Bryant Ayles, the city's director of municipal finance. A state grant will pay for $400,000, with the rest coming from state Chapter 90 road repair funds that the city receives every year.
Gin Wallace, executive director of Beverly Main Streets, said the new sidewalks, historic lights and newly planted trees have made a big difference to the look of downtown Cabot Street.
"I think it looks great right now, even without the new paving," she said. "We're really pleased with it."
Pete Kreitchet, co-owner of Paper Asylum at 260 Cabot St., said the city was able to put in the new sidewalk in front of his business while the store was closed from March to June due to the pandemic.
"Having them come through when they did was sort of the best solution for us," Kreitchet said, noting the new sidewalk is wider, which will allow him to put tables and chairs outside.
"They did a great job," he said.
Wallace said downtown Beverly businesses are poised to emerge from the pandemic about as well as could be expected. Most of the businesses that closed have been replaced by new ones, resulting in no net loss, she said.
"It's pretty empty during the day, but come 5 o'clock it's hard to find a parking space," she said. "We're well positioned to come out of it strong. It's really just a matter of convincing people to come back out."
