This Veterans Day was especially meaningful for World War II cadet nurses.
Massachusetts because the first state in the nation to preserve the legacy of the 124,000 young women who served their country in World War II as cadet nurses — uniformed nurses assigned to live and work at military hospitals across the country, where they cared for seriously wounded soldiers returning from the war in Europe.
The state recently passed legislation designating July 1 as U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps Day. On Nov. 9, a bronze plaque was installed in Nurses Hall of the Statehouse commemorating the 9,000 cadet nurses who served in Massachusetts.
Largely unknown, the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps operated under the U.S. Public Health Service and military and was active from 1943-1948. In addition to their work in military hospitals, the nurses provided 80% of the nursing for civilian hospitals while more experienced nurses were overseas working in evacuation tents.
The U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps remains the only uniformed service from World War II not recognized as veterans.
The state legislation was sponsored by Sens. Bruce Tarr and Joan Lovely and Reps. Brad Hill, Paul Tucker and Ted Speliotis, and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The plaque and installation were donated by Barbara Poremba and Leland Hussey of Salem, representing the Friends of the USCNC WWII, an advocacy group working for passing federal legislation to grant cadet nurses Honorary Veteran Status.
There is a national movement underway to honor the nurses. The United States Cadet Nurse Corps Service Recognition Act (S997/HR2056) is sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and co-sponsored by Sen. Ed Markey and every member of the state's congressional delegation. It is close to passing, but only if the Senate will put it on the agenda before it expires at the end of the year.
The cadet nurses ask only to be remembered for their service to their country in wartime with a gravesite plaque and an American flag. There are no financial or VA medical benefits, and burial at Arlington Cemetery is excluded.
Because the Statehouse is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, a private viewing of the commemorative plaque was not possible even for 96-year-old WWII Cadet Nurse Mary Maione of Hamilton. Maione had testified last year to preserve the legacy of the nurse corps.
Instead, Poremba and Hussey presented Maione with a photo of the plaque and a flower bouquet that they had planned to give her at the Statehouse.
When asked, on a scale of 1 to 10, how important it was to see the plaque on the wall in Nurses Hall, Maione replied, "100".
Maione was overjoyed to see the plaque and read its text.
“That’s just beautiful, it’s wonderful and it’s on the wall in Nurses Hall," she said. "What a marvelous thing that we have gotten this recognition in the Statehouse of Massachusetts. I’m thrilled and still hope that we will get recognized as WWII veterans.”
More than 9,000 WWII cadet nurses served in Massachusetts. Among them are Evelyn Cahill of Lynnfield, who trained at Lynn Hospital and served at Cushing Army Hospital in Framingham; the late Grace Nangle of Marblehead, who was the founder of the Salem State University School of Nursing.
For more information, visit https://www.nursingandpublichealth.org/cadet-nurses.html.
Dr. Barbara Poremba, Professor Emeritus of Salem State University, is founder and director of Friends of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps WWII. She can be reached at friendsofuscnc@gmail.com.
