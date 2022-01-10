Mike Cahill of Beverly and Kim Driscoll of Salem were among 13 mayors nationwide to be recognized for their leadership on climate action as part of the 15th annual Mayors Climate Protection Awards.
Cahill received top honors among mayors of U.S. cities with a population under 100,000, while Driscoll received honorable mention in the same category. The awards were announced last month by the United States Conference of Mayors, which runs the award program in partnership with Walmart.
Cahill was recognized for Beverly’s transition to electric vehicles, including the purchase of an electric school bus, and for making school buildings more energy efficient. Driscoll was honored for Salem’s joint climate action and resilience program with Beverly, called Resilient Together.
“Together with our great partners in neighboring Salem and elsewhere, we are determined to find and scale climate solutions on all fronts for the benefit of our residents, now and in the future,” Cahill said in a press release. “We are grateful to The U.S. Conference of Mayors and to Walmart for their leadership in this effort.”
In Beverly, the city purchased an all-electric school bus in 2020 that was among the first in the country to use “vehicle-to-grid” technology, which means it sends electricity back to the grid during peak demand periods. Students call the bus “The Magic Bus,” according to a description of the program that the city presented for the awards.
Beverly has since purchased a second electric school bus that will be in service “any day,” the city said.
The buses are part of a wider effort to transition all of the city’s vehicles to electric. Beverly has purchased two and leased two police electric vehicles and has “hybridized” nine school vehicles, including six half-buses and three vans. The city has installed 23 charging stations in municipal lots and is planning to install more in one of its downtown parking lots.
Beverly was also recognized for its Green Schools Program, which the city said has cut emissions at school buildings by 21% since 2011.
The program has included upgrading the heating, cooling and ventilation equipment and energy management systems at five schools; building an energy-efficient new middle school; installing electric vehicle charging stations at three schools; and constructing a solar array on a former landfill that applies renewable energy credits to schools.
The city is also planning to install solar arrays on roofs and parking lots at Beverly Middle School and Beverly High School, and to replace the historic 1981 solar array on the high school grounds.
The city also pointed out other projects and programs that weren’t included in the award application, including a new “net zero energy-ready” police station with a geothermal heating and cooling system; retrofitting street lights with LED technology, reducing energy by 80%; a free community compost drop-off pilot program; and “transit-oriented” development around the train station with street improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.
In Salem, Driscoll was recognized for the joint climate action plan that the city developed with Beverly over a two-year planning process. The main goal of the plan, according to the program description, is for the two communities to be more aggressive than the state’s current goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
The planning process included a “Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” that helped determined where to take action first in the buildings and transportation sectors, which are the highest greenhouse gas emitters. Salem is beginning to search for opportunities to fund those actions, the program description said.
Other mayors who received honorable mention awards in the small city category were Issaquah, Washington; San Leandro, California; and White Plains, New York.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner won the top award in the large city category. Honorable mentions went the mayors in Anaheim, New York City, Orlando, Reno, San Antonio, San Diego, and Henderson, Nevada.
