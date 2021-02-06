Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers around early. Clear skies later. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.