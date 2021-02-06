BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill said the city is not considering a pay-as-you-throw trash program, despite a recommendation from the city's Waste Reduction Committee to move in that direction.
"We are looking to improve overall citywide performance and get the maximum benefit out of our existing system before considering changes," Cahill said Friday.
The city's Waste Reduction Committee, which serves as an advisory committee to the mayor and City Council, recommended earlier this month that the city switch to a pay-as-you-throw trash program. In a presentation to the City Council, committee Chairperson Susan Higgins said state data has shown that pay-as-you throw is the "single most effective mechanism" to reduce the amount of trash that people throw away.
"The communities in the state that have stepped up and done this have seen reduction on the order of 35 to 50% in the quantity of trash that they dispose," Higgins said.
Under the current system, Beverly residents pay a $100 annual trash fee for curbside trash pickup, with a limit of two barrels. Under pay-as-you-throw, residents would pay a fee for each bag or barrel. Higgins said details of the program, including the per-bag or per-barrel cost, would need to be worked out by the city.
"We view it like your water bill," she said. "If you use more water, you pay a higher water bill. If you generate more trash, you pay more on what you throw away."
Cahill said Friday the city is not considering pay-as-you throw "at this time." He said the city is examining its current system that includes limiting residents to two barrels per week, mandatory curbside recycling, and a voluntary curbside composting program.
Cahill said the city is working with the Waste Reduction Committee on several other fronts, including how to collect more electronics, household hazardous waste, and other hard-to-recycle items.
Higgins said the committee is recommending pay-as-you-throw, as well as several other measures, in the midst of what she called a "discouraging trend" of decreasing recycling in the city. Recycling dropped to 2,932 tons in 2020, from a high of 3,866 tons in 2016, she said.
Higgins told city councilors that the drop might be due in part to confusion over the city's current "dual stream" system, which requires residents to separate paper from plastic before putting them out on the curb. The city's trash hauler, however, mixes all of the materials together in their trucks when they pick them up, because they are separated again at their facility.
"This causes a lot of confusion and problems in the community where people don't understand what our program is," Higgins said. "People are getting frustrated, fed up and are giving up, and that's not what we want to happen."
Higgins said there is a financial benefit to residents separating the materials, because the resulting stream is less contaminated and can lead to reduced costs for the city in its trash contract. But the committee recommended that the city implement "clear and consistent" recycling practices to avoid confusion.
The city's current contract with JRM Hauling & Recycling will expire at the end of June. The city pays JRM $1.8 million a year, and pays an additional $828,000 per year in "tipping fees," based on the weight of the trash.
Higgins said the expiration of the contract creates the chance for the city to make changes. In addition to pay-as-you-throw, the Waste Reduction Committee made several other recommendations, including increasing access to the food waste composting program.
Currently, only 10% of households take part in the composting program, which charges $79.99 per year through a private company (with a $20 rebate from the city off your trash fee). The program saved the city $24,000 in trash tipping fees in 2020, Higgins said.
Higgins said the city could educate residents about home composting, provide access for drop-off composting, or sponsor its own composting program.
"We have a lot of room to grow in this composting program," she said.
Higgins said the city could also provide staff to enforce trash pickup rules and expand outreach and education.
Tons recycled in Beverly
2020 -- 2,932
2019 -- 3,582
2018 -- 3,722
2017 -- 3,848
2016 -- 3,866
2015 -- 3,789