Cahill to run for reelection

BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill said Monday that he plans to run for reelection.
Cahill, who is in his fourth two-year term, has not made a formal announcement, but said in an interview that he will seek another term in 2021.
“I continue to love the city and I continue to love the work and the honor of serving as mayor,” he said.
Cahill, 59, was first elected mayor in 2013. He has run unopposed for the last two elections, the first time that’s happened for an incumbent mayor in the city’s history.
The election season in Beverly does not officially begin until April 5, which is the first day that candidates can take out nomination papers at City Hall. A preliminary election, if necessary, would be held Sept 21, with the final election on Nov. 2.
Cahill said he wants to continue the work of helping the city through the pandemic. He said his priorities include supporting students’ academic and social-emotional needs as they return to in-person learning, and helping the local economy get back on its feet.
“It’s been a challenging time for everyone,” he said. “As mayor I feel really fortunate and blessed that we are the community we are. People continue to be so incredibly supportive of each other and the work we’re trying to do at City Hall.”
Cahill said a combination of good planning, level-funded state aid and pandemic-related federal aid have left the city in relatively good condition financially despite decreases in revenue caused by the pandemic.
“It does put us in a much better situation than we feared a year ago,” he said. “That said, we’re still trying to be careful with the projected numbers.”
Cahill said the city has recently completed several major planning initiatives, including a new master plan for the first time since 2002, a historic preservation plan, and a climate action plan.
“Now we’re ready for more of an implementation period at this point,” he said.
Cahill is a Beverly native who served for 10 years as the city’s state representative and two years as City Council president before first running for mayor in 2011. He lost to incumbent Bill Scanlon that year, then defeated then-City Councilor Wes Slate in 2013 to become mayor.
Slate, who retired last year as Beverly’s city clerk, said the job of mayor has been particularly difficult over the last year, but said he is not surprised that Cahill is running for reelection.
“It’s a tough job anyway and it’s been even tougher,” Slate said. “I’m not surprised that Mike would stick with it and want to continue, certainly with more normal times ahead of us.”
Cahill had $16,560 in his campaign account as of March 1, according to state campaign records.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.