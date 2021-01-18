Calls for resignation rise after new harassment allegation

WENHAM — A town selectman is facing new calls to resign after a second woman came forward to describe inappropriate behavior.
John Clemenzi is already the subject of a pending Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination complaint filed late last year on behalf of a town employee, after he sent her what she and others say was a sexually explicit text message.
In October 2019, the woman was bitten by her dog. Clemenzi sent her a message suggesting that she had been engaging in a sexual act when she was bitten, a comment that her attorney, Ethan Davis, said left her traumatized. Davis said his client was unhappy with the town's lack of a meaningful response.
After the MCAD complaint became public knowledge, a second woman came forward to publicly accuse Clemenzi.
During a Jan. 9 town budget forum, the vice-chair of the Wenham Finance Committee disclosed that Clemenzi had acted inappropriately toward her during a social event at the Wenham Museum.
Carrie Jelsma said Clemenzi approached her during the 2019 event, kissed her, then put his hand on her lower back and "caressed" it before asking in a sarcastic tone if she supported the "Me Too" movement. She called upon him to resign during the Jan. 9 meeting.
She said she has concerns about the potential financial liability to the town but also said she is concerned about the emotional well-being of the employee.
"How much more mismanagement and misconduct can we afford?" Jelsma said during the meeting, before directly addressing Clemenzi. "I am asking you now, will you resign?"
After a lengthy pause, Clemenzi responded, "That determination hasn't been made," then leaned back in his chair.
Jelsma said she felt forced to come forward after the three-member board of selectmen failed to take any meaningful action against Clemenzi for what she and others say is a long pattern of inappropriate comments and touching of women.
Clemenzi, reached for comment on Friday, said he would relay a message to his attorney, Leonard Kesten and that there is "another side" to the story. Kesten did not return phone calls from a reporter on Thursday and Friday and did not respond to an email.
Davis said the remark toward his client was just one incident among years of inappropriate comments and hugs by Clemenzi directed toward his client, who has worked for the town for nearly two decades.
The message, however, was explicit — and was witnessed by another selectman, who had offered to drive the employee to the hospital for treatment.
"Part of what is so upsetting is that it is undeniable what happened in terms of the text message," Davis said.
Yet aside from some training and the creation of a town policy — which Clemenzi had a hand in approving and which essentially codifies what the town did in response to the employee's complaint — there's been no other sanction, he said.
"Our view is that does not go far enough," said Davis. His client was even advised, prior to the pandemic, that she should take measures to work from home and avoid Clemenzi, rather than putting the onus on the selectman.
Clemenzi has not apologized to his client, Davis said.
The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination complaint alleges harassment and retaliation. It is a legally-required first step toward any lawsuit against the town based on the alleged conduct.
Catherine Harrison, who was a selectman at the time of the incident, said the employee was leaving the hospital and got into her car when she checked her phone for messages and saw the text from Clemenzi, which included a purple "devil" emoji and read "WOW I heard about your aggressive sexual play injury!!! Are you a she-devil in disguise???"
Harrison said the employee started crying. "She was clearly very upset," said Harrison, who says she asked Clemenzi to resign.
Harrison said the political structure of the town, with a three-member board of selectmen, created a situation in which she was forced to compromise with fellow Selectman Jack Wilhelm, the chairman of the panel, who is also a friend of Clemenzi, in order to see that some action was taken. But Harrison said the actions did not go far enough in her view.
"One of the things the lawyer said is that it doesn't matter what the intention was," Harrison said. "What's reality is how the recipient receives it. That's the lesson and I don't think he's embraced that at all."
The town's bylaws offer no options for a recall or any type of disciplinary action, she said. "He's an elected official and the other selectman had a different opinion," said Harrison. "I felt a little trapped."
She said the situation has raised awareness in Wenham and there appears to be some support for measures to allow residents to remove a selectman for misconduct and to expand the number of selectmen to five.
