Campbell wants to be a family voice

Editor’s note: These are the first two of four profiles of the candidates seeking two, three-year terms on the Danvers School Committee. Profiles of Johann Hunter and Mark Zuberek will run in Thursday’s Salem News. The annual Town Election is Tuesday, May 4.
DANVERS — Alice Campbell, a resident of Danvers for more than nine years, said she wants “to be the voice of Danvers families.”
“That is what I am hopefully going to do for everyone,” she said. “That is my campaign promise to the families in Danvers — to be that person on the committee who is going to ask the pointed, hard questions to the administration.”
Campbell, a consultant at The Client Relationship Consultancy, said she’s considered running for School Committee for a long time, but she felt a greater urgency to run after watching the School Committee’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent transition into remote learning. She said she saw “a lack of family voice” on the committee and hopes to contribute her perspective as a mother of young children to the board.
Robin Doherty, Johann Hunter, and Mark Zuberek are also running for one of two open seats on the School Committee and will appear on the May 4 ballot.
“It wasn’t just this past year with COVID, but what I saw this past year was a lack of family voice on the committee,” she said. “It was hard to watch the meetings and not have anyone know what it’s like to have two young children at home. My main reason for running was to be the voice of families in Danvers. I believe I’m the only candidate with both children in the school system.”
Campbell said she also wants to be a part of the process of bringing the district back to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic.
“I really think they (the School Committee) have to rebuild trust with families from this past year,” she said. “In addition, my platform is about transparency and accountability, because I think what happened this past year was families were not aware of the conversations being had, and there was no empowerment, if you will, for the families to be a voice in the decisions being made. So many decisions were being made behind the scenes, and it left so many families trying to piece things together, most likely not correctly, and that really eroded the trust.”
Campbell said in addition to increasing the amount of communication between the School Committee and district parents, she also believes the committee needs to focus on creating greater student access to reliable technology and empowering special education families.
Campbell, who lives with her husband, Ryan, and her two elementary school-age children Benjamin and Elsie, is also a Town Meeting member for Precinct 4.
“I’ve done the campaign process through Town Hall, and having the experience of seeing how the town has run and how us as citizens inspire the decisions made by the town inspired me to run for School Committee,” she said.
Local elections, Campbell said, are extremely important, and she said her campaign is as much about stressing the importance of voting as it is about her candidacy.
Alice Campbell
Age: 43
Occupation: Consultant at The Client Relationship Consultancy in Boston
Previous public service/volunteer experience: Precinct 4 Town Meeting Member