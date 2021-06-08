Candidates in crowded Marblehead Selectmen race reflect on diversity 

MARBLEHEAD — Several candidates for the overloaded Board of Selectmen race believe the town could be doing more to improve diversity and race equity. Ideas on where to start, however, vary.
There are 14 candidates on the ballot for five Board of Selectmen seats in the town's June 22 elections, with at least one more running a write-in campaign in the town.
Five of those 15 candidates attended a virtual forum hosted Monday night by the NAACP North Shore Branch. Questions at the event focused on various issues through a lens of diversity and social justice, like how the Board of Selectmen could ensure that all residents "feel welcome, safe and are afforded equal access to all town services."
"Marblehead has a $100 million budget. It's essentially a $100-million enterprise or business," said candidate James Zisson "It doesn't have an HR department, which I find puzzling — and when you talk about diversity, equity, inclusion... that's where that's going to be driven from in town. We don't have an HR department."
Zisson also noted that an administrative report into anti-Semitic graffiti two years ago hasn't yet been released, and that on Day One, he'd "ask when that's going to be delivered, and when it's going to be delivered to the public."
"Marblehead will be fine — we just have to work on inclusiveness," Zisson later said. "It's just a thing we have to work on, just make sure it's a level playing field for everyone, and that everyone feels included."
One of the biggest barriers to diversity in Marblehead, candidate Dustin Floyd said, is its own cultural makeup. A bigger focus on issues like affordable housing would help make the community more diverse given how issues like housing access disproportionately impact communities of color.
"It's very difficult for a town to get together and really understand diversity and inclusion when you don't really have diversity," Floyd said. "Only 7% of our residents are non-white. There's a problem with that."
Floyd said he supported the School Committee's recent adoption of an anti-racist resolution, but "that can't be our last step," he said. "In our community, it's very easy to hang a Black Lives Matter sign in your window and say, 'my job is done.' There has got to be more."
Mark Harris, another candidate in the race, responded to a question about the state's recently passed police reform bill and made an argument similar to those seen in the "Defund the Police" movement. He said he supports police "100%, but I realize there are some jobs the police have that they really need a lot more training on," and others could do them to help lessen the weight on police.
"When I say that, I'm talking about mental health. I'm talking about drug addiction, domestic violence," Harris said. "They have traffic duty, court-appointed duties and everything else that goes on in the job.
"We need to have a real discussion with the police chief, with local politicians, on how this should be handled," Harris continued. "Do we need to go out and get social workers that accompany them on certain duties? Do we need to have more training if there's national training?"
Candidate Yael Magen, a municipal law attorney, said her priority if elected would be to boost transparency and inclusion on the Board of Selectmen. She would also push for the title of the body to be reformatted to reflect the fact that some members are women and not necessarily Selectmen.
Magen also said she wanted children better educated on issues of diversity and social justice.
"It's important for us to focus on all the marginalized groups," Magen said. "It's extremely important for us to have an educational system where our children are educated and understand all of the historical aspects that happened in our country and also in our world."
The event was also attended by Anne Stevenson, a write-in candidate whose name doesn't appear on the ballot but has announced a "sticker" campaign for office. In her remarks, she said her day job as a public defender gives her a special appreciation for the way discrimination plays out that many residents may not get exposure to.
"I go to work every day in our community and represent the kind of people that nobody really wants to admit live here or have issues that may be different," Stevenson said. "The cards are stacked against them, and most of my clients are poor and not White."
One of the best ways to make strides in race equity in such a heavily Caucasian community is "to change this culture," Stevenson said. "We need a chief diversity officer and have them drive policies into management."
The forum also heard from four other candidates in the race — Jackie Belf-Becker, Benjamin Berman, Erin Noonan and Alexa Singer — who weren't able to attend but had statements read toward the event's end.
